The Eddy : why Leïla Bekhti has struggled to play with Tahar Rahim ?

Since 8 may, Netflix subscribers may discover the series The Eddy. For the first time since their meeting on A Prophet who gave birth to their love story, Leïla Bekthi and Tahar Rahim will give the reply. An act not so obvious for Leïla Bekhti.

The Eddy is finally available. Very expected, the series Netflix realized in particular by Damien Chazelle and Houda benyamina l has been diving since the 8th of may last the audience in a jazz club in paris. If it does not have unanimous support on the social networks, it at least has the merit of bringing together on-screen Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim. Couple in the city, they become (finally) a couple on the screen. A feat. Sincethey were not given the reply from A prophet from Jacques Audiard, 2009, the long-feature film that has seen the born of their beautiful romance. ” Tahar and I have lived great moments. It’s crazy when you think about it : on A Prophet, we meet up, and on The Eddyit creates a life. I was pregnant on the setand I only discovered that at the end “, is excited Leïla Bekthi in the columns of Madame Figaro on the 1st of may last.

The parents of two tots were not against the idea of turning together, on the contrary. They were just waiting for the right project. ” Whether it is for a good reason, not just for the challenge of bringing us together on the screen “, outbids Leïla Bekthi. This was the case with The Eddy. But this is where things are complicated. Play one face to the other was not so easy. In particular, for the actress of 36 years. ” I’m not going to lie to you, play a couple in a fiction with her own husband, in the beginning it is weird. The first hour of shooting, we trembled “, she says. Their mission ? ” Do the thing “. “ The most difficult thing was not to forget that I had not Tahar in front of me, but Farid, and for him that he was not looking Leïla but Amira “details the interested main.

Leïla Bekthi and Tahar Rahim are they going to play again together ?

Which was much more difficult than Leïla Bekhti” admire very much “Tahar Rahim. Not only in life, but also for his acting talents. And playing together has only increased the admiration that she brings him. ” We didn’t know in the work, in reality, it never makes it on our shooting respective. I found a partner, very attentive, generousnot just with me. It was great to be a witness of his work “says the accomplice of Geraldine Nakache. But the greatest difficulty to be overcome was the own admission of Leïla Bekhti their requirement. ” Tahar can be very hard with his work, or with mine, and I also “, she says. However, this has led them to give the best of themselves. “ When you’re faced with someone who is very demanding, you want to surpass yourself “, she says with a challenge. So this is what they have done. What make them want to repeat the experience ? The answer is yes ! ” But not to work again with my husband. What I like is the idea of working with Tahar Rahim, the actor “says all the same Leïla Bekhti. Remains, therefore, to find the new project that will be bringing the two together.