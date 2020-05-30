The Edge of Seventeen, “One is not serious when one is 17 years old” • Le Suricate Magazine





The Edge of Seventeen

of Kelly Fremon Craig

Comedy-drama

With Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick

Released on the 26th of April 2017

“It is not serious when one is seventeen years old” wrote Arthur Rimbaud… On this assertion, the director Kelly Fremon Fraig will give birth to a film that focused on the misadventures of Nadine (Hailee Stenfield), a teenage loner in the well-tempered character of the way the world is going to crumble when she discovers that her best – and only – friend (Haley Lu Richardson) in a relationship with his big brother Darian (Blake Jenner).

Quickly, the film sets the tone and shows Nadine the crossing of the threshold of an empty classroom to sit down, facing his teacher, Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), and give a “I don’t want to waste your time but I think I’m going to kill myself” to which the latter responds that it is plug and that it was encroaching on his break time. If this exchange suggests the best in establishing a universe and characters which are staggered, the film will move away quickly from this lightness to sink into a certain banality. In fact, Nadine proves to be quickly unbearable and gather quickly all the traits exaggerated that typically appears in the teen movies, and that it would decline as titles of books by Martine : “Nadine believes that the world revolves around it “, ” Nadine is the only one to have problems “, ” Nadine has a life of its rotten “, ” Nadine has a secret admirer, but a card because she prefers the handsome décérébré of the school who knows not that it exists,” …

On the side of the actors, if Woody Harrelson is, once again, positively equal to itself and embodies a teacher’s jaded, cynical and sarcastic, while incorporating a touch of tenderness to his delivery, Hailee Stenfield is quickly exhausting, and portrays a character of a caricature. Therefore, it’s difficult to take themselves of passion for a story when the main protagonist turns out to be not very nice. At the bottom, if you can forgive some weaknesses in the narrative, it is less obvious to forget. Remains to know who is to blame : is Hailee Stenfield is struggling to compose a character credible or writers who don’t know the teens through the cartoon.

From the point of view of the qualities now, The Edge of Seventeen is a teen movie that wants to be serious and falls within the trend of films such as The Virgin Suicides or Junowhile treating its subject with humor and lightness, without turning into the grotesque. If it can be made of some of the above-mentioned defects, so there is a way to spend a nice time.