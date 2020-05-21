The Edge of Seventeen Series canceled on YouTube / Film

In 2018, YouTube has ordered a pilot for a television adaptation of the darling independent The Edge of Seventeen. The film has played Hailee Steinfeld also young, in high school Nadie that she takes care of her own awkwardness, of the trials and tribulations of adolescent life, and the complications of her best friend starting going out with his older brother. But the pilot of the series YouTube has brought Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrmann to play a new character named Mira, who would have endured some of the same struggles. Unfortunately, YouTube will not go ahead with an order of Edge of seventeen series.

News Edge of seventeen the series cancelled on YouTube comes from a writer driver Annabel Oakes in response to a comment on Instagram. On a recent post without any link with Edge of seventeena fan anticipating the series has requested an update, and Oakes has delivered a new disappointing on YouTube who chooses not to resume the program. Here is the comment thread, brought to our attention by Caillou Pettis on Twitter:

Here’s the synopsis, official Edge of seventeen series when the pilot was announced in 2018:

Mira is an under-performing intelligent who is trying to survive in high school until the moment she can escape her hometown and her loving family, but in a mess. Socially, it is a float, with his best friend Lou. A clique of two. But when things begin to change in their friendship, Mira will have to look into his world of other connections to help him to endure his adolescence without end.

With Isabelle Fuhrmann, the series had Liana Liberato (Hulu’s Light as a feather) interpreted as the best friend of Mira, Lou, and the series would have been produced by Kelly Fremon Craigthe director, writer and producer of the original film of passage to adulthood.

YouTube may be able to sell the pilot of the series to find life elsewhere. Or maybe it depends on STX Entertainment, which was behind the film and holds may be the rights of the potential series. It would be nice if this series doesn’t disappear simply because YouTube couldn’t properly understand how to get people to watch their story content. Maybe another streaming service will have the opportunity to make a new version of a Edge of seventeen Television series. By then, at least, we can go back and watch the fantasy film, which is currently available streaming on Netflix.

