the edition 2020 cancelled, Celine Dion back in 2021 ?

[Mis à jour le 16 avril 2020 à 9h37] The 29th edition of the Vieilles Charrues will not take place. Thursday, April 15, the organizers of the festival to be held in Carhaix July 16 to 19, 2020, have announced its cancellation at the end of a board of directors. A decision following the decisions taken by Emmanuel Macron to prohibit the festivals until mid-July… The Old Ploughs, which hosted last year nearly 300 000 festival-goers, therefore, had to start on the 16th. “It would be irresponsible to keep the festival in 2020, because the health risks are still much too high, much more than the application of gestures barriers is impossible”, one can read in a press release of the organizers of the event.

“This decision is the most difficult to take of all our history, is also the most wise and the most responsible. Without stopped ban, the sustainability of our festival is 100% non-profit and non-subsidized is weakened. Forced but combative, we will have to find, with all those who work for the festival, the solutions to come back stronger next year”, is it explained in the same document. The Old Ploughs 2020 will not take place this summer, but next year : “The board of directors of the association, The Old Ploughs, which met in special meeting on Wednesday, April 15, has endorsed unanimously the proposal to postpone the 29th edition of the festival from 15 to 18 July 2021.”

For artists, the programming, 2020, the organizers of the Vieilles Charrues explain that they are “working now on programming in order to be able to host in 2021, the maximum of the artists originally scheduled this year,” is it explained in the press release. Celine Dion in 2021 ? The hope is permitted.

The excitement around the edition 2020 of the Old Ploughs had measured the speed at which were sold the seats. Especially for the Thursday evening, the date on which Celine Dion had been scheduled. For those who bought their tickets for July, two choices are open to you : keep it for next year or request a refund. “All tickets purchased for the 29th edition will be valid in 2021. Festival-goers who want to may also be reimbursed. We will let you know shortly the terms, by email, on our social networks and our website”, is it explained in the press release of the festival.

Before the cancellation of the festival, the programming of the Old Ploughs had been completed by a final salvo of names of artists that were to occur in Carhaix in July for this edition, which was meant to have the theme of “20 000 leagues under the sea”.

Each year, the Vieilles Charrues is one of the major events of the summer : become a major event, it is even now the biggest festivals of the summer in France. For his edition of 2020, the festival of old Ploughs was to be held at Carhaix, in Brittany, Thursday 16, Friday 17, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 July. Four days of celebration and music which have been deferred, due to the coronavirus, the 15 to 18 July 2021.