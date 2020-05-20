The edition Trolls World Tour Dance Party goes digital, Blu-ray, 4K, DVD

DreamWorks Animation presents Trolls World Tour, an exciting adventure and full of music which will surely sing, dance and fun for the whole family. Join Poppy, Branch and the rest of the Trolls in the all-new Dance Party Edition exclusive to the June 23, 2020 and digital in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on 7 July 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The edition Dance Party includes a fashion party dance interactive where the audience are introduced to dance movements to learn while they watch the movie, the words to sing and surprises featuring their favorite characters! This special edition Dance Party includes bonus content such as original short films exclusive featuring the unforgettable Tiny Diamond, deleted scenes and exclusive behind-the-scenes with the casting of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J Blige, George Clinton and many others. This family film fun and entertaining, the film must in the summer.

This trip optimistic that won’t fail to tap your feet comes to life thanks to a casting-starred, including Anna Kendrick (Trolls, Pitch Perfect), Justin Timberlake (Trolls, Friends With Benefits), Kelly Clarkson (Ugly Dolls), Rachel Bloom ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Angry Birds Movie 2) and Jamie Dornan (franchise Fifty Shades) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, Playmobil: The Movie), James Corden (Into The Woods, Peter Rabbit), Ozzy Osbourne, Anderson .Paak, Sam Rockwell (G-Force, Jojo Rabit), J Balvin, and Anthony Ramos (Original Hamilton Cast, A Star is Born). The film is currently available for viewing early on a wide variety of services at the request of popular as a lease premium.

Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake) and the rest of your Trolls favorites are back for another musical adventure is bigger and more noisy than ever! In Trolls World Tour, Poppy Branch and discover that their kingdom is only one of the six areas of music – Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock, which were once united in perfect harmony. When the leader thirsty for power Rocker Trolls threatening to silence all the other music in order that his tribe might reign supreme, Poppy and Branch must embark on an epic quest to unite the kingdoms of Trollskind, before the songs in their heart are not lost forever! The film is currently available for viewing early on a wide variety of services at the request of popular as a lease premium.

Trolls World Tour Bonus Features on 4K Ultra Hd, Blu-ray, DVD and digital: MODE DANCE PARTY – While Queen Poppy made its way across the country, this experience on the screen encourages the audience to sing and dance while personalizing their musical journey. With elements to sing and to dance, pop-ups, interactive and more, this will definitely be a world of fun! TINY DIAMOND RETURNS TO The SCHOOL – In this short film, exclusive original, back to school with Tiny Diamond as he tries to understand how to be the cool kid and ‘integrate’ .TROLLS DANCE ACADEMY – Compilation of tracks from How-To-Dance Dance Party Pop Waltz Country Funk KPop ReggaetonTROLLS WORLD TOURIST MAP – Cloud Guy provides a view of “tourist guide” fast of the six kingdoms that make up the Trolls Kingdom. Trolls Village Symphonyville Lonesome Flats Vibe City Volcano Rock City, Techno ReefDEENTED SCENES with intros by director Walt Dohrn, producer Gina Shay and co-director David P. Smith: Cooper’s Destiny Going to save the world Bicycle built for two breaks Meet the bounty hunters who make new Friends Cloud 9TROLLS PERFECT HARMONY – Listen to the actors starred Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Kunal Nayyar, James Corden and the filmmakers on the history of the music presented in the film. From classical, to country, to rock, pop and techno, the actors and the filmmakers reveal their own types of favorite music. TROLLS WORLD TOUR BACKSTAGE * – A realization of the behind-the-scenes of featurette showcases Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom, Ron Funches, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Sam Rockwell and Kenan Thompson, as some of the talent behind the Trolls and the process of giving them life. Opening Act Headliners Yet! COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR WALT DOHRN, THE PRODUCER GINA SHAY AND CO-DIRECTOR DAVID P. SMITH * Exclusive to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray ™ and digital

Trolls World Tour will be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital. 4K Ultra HD is the ultimate experience for watching movies.

