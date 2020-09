The Elder Scrolls: Legends is created by Dire Wolf Digital.[1] The video game was exposed at Bethesda’s 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo seminar.[1] In April 2016, a shut beta for Windows was launched.[1] In August 2016, an open beta for Windows was launched.[1] The video game was initially set up for launch in 2016 as a free-to-play title for Android, iphone, OS X, as well as Microsoft Windows.[1]

Download Now