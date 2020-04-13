The eleven players that would be free

With the uncertainty of knowing the future in contracts, several stars of the Liga MX they conclude their agreement with their respective clubs.



Players-free starting July 1, form a 11 ideal, a team that would like to several institutions of national soccer.

To begin with, in goal, Marcelo Barovero, Monterrey, will be the goalkeeper scratched. Another archer who does not have a contract for the Opening 2020 is Alfredo Saldivar, of the Pumas.

In the central defence, the university may also lose Luis Fernando Quintanawhile the veteran Jair Pereira, who culminates relationship with Queretaro, it may be of interest in the summer market.

Read also: This Monday will be defined by the return of the mexican soccer

For the sides, Adrián Aldrete does not have a contract with the Blue Cross and Alan Porter has not announced his extension with the Cougars —recurrent in this listing—.

The means of containment, mexican both, do not have the future is assured: Jesus Molina with the Guadalajara and Aldo Rocha of the Morelia.

Jürgen Damm is counting the days to the 30th of June and thus be able to leave the Tigers, to a destination secured in the MLS. The argentine Rubens Sambueza, the Pachucaaspires to return to Coapa and retire as a footballer with the uniform azulcrema.

Read also: The DTs mexicans who could lead in Europe, according to ‘Míchel’ González

But America must fix first the purchase of Federico Viñas, who is accompanied in this ideal alignment with Enner Valencia, of the Tigers.