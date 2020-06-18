The émojis the broken heart of Kendall Jenner

Share

With more than 130 million followers on Instagram , Kendall Jenner has a huge influence on the public. And when the world is facing a tragedy, we hope that you use this platform to foster positive change. But in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the fans were very disappointed by the response of the star of reality tv .

The fans have not been impressed by the response from Kendall Jenner to police brutality

View this post on Instagram @blklivesmatter A publication shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) the The June 1, 2020 at 11 :38 am PDT

The world is very crazy at the moment. We are always faced with the pandemic , and now there are also protests around the country caused by the brutality of the police against Floyd. While some citizens walking in the streets, Jenner had simply used a row of emoji with a broken heart to express your feelings about it. She has posted a video of our current CBS in their stories of Instagram, titled The officers fired after video shows man who died trapped by the police. But instead of using real words to the title of the message, Jenner stayed with emoji, and this is very annoying to your fans.

A thread on Reddit talking about the topic, and has allowed the fans to express their opinions. The original poster has shared a screen capture of the history of Instagram from Jenner and wrote: “I swear that this is the way to Kendall to use his platform to express their thoughts on the unfortunate news.”

Others have quickly accepted the assessment. “If someone wants to say something like at least, put a bit of valuable information in what you have to say. When people can easily publish to add emoji as that makes me really! Its history before that is “130 million followers” … like a girl,” wrote one person.

“They just put a couple of easily add emoji and a small work of art, of the victim to express a false concern to the public. I wish they would have given nothing, because you can see through,” wrote another fan.

Kendall Jenner has shown a lack of understanding with the Pepsi ad

While discussing the lack of response from Jenner to the crisis, many could not help but compare it with their advertising disastrous Pepsi 2017. “I have the impression that the celebrities are hated for not saying anything, when something terrible happens, but always add the broken hearts, and nothing more is almost worse than not saying anything ???? has she not learned from its scandal of pepsi ??? “One person wrote.

The political environment at the time of the publication of the call was similar to what it is today. The ad shows a scene of people protesting in the street. A line of protesters facing a line of police officers when Jenner comes out suddenly from among the crowd. Tends to one of the officers of a can of Pepsi. He smiles and takes a drink, causing the joy and the embrace of the rest of the crowd. The message is sent to many people is that the conflict is ended by sharing a Pepsi.

It is not surprising that the public was not impressed by the announcement and was quick to point out at what point it was ridiculous and insensitive. Advertising has been described by many as a blatant example of white privilege. Pepsi quickly removed the ad and apologized.

Now, with the lack of response from Jenner to the death of Floyd, the people are coming out with a new ad of Pepsi. He made the rounds of the social networks, as people questioned the actions of Jenner, and to joke about his lack of response. “Kendall Jenner was the Pepsi to stop all this, but does nothing,” wrote one person on Twitter. Another has joked about the reason why the demonstrations continue. “Kendall Jenner had to miss Pepsi “, they wrote.

Kendall Jenner has now shown more support

It took a lot longer than expected, but Jenner had to point out to what extent the public was upset by their lack of response. Since then, she has shown more support in Instagram. The June 1, Jenner wrote a fairly long, after the expression of your support of Black Lives Matter.

She began by encouraging the public to continue to learn to be better allies. She wrote: “I have thought a lot these past days and my heart is so heavy. I am angry and hurt like so many others. I’ll never understand personally the fear and pain that the black community goes through on a daily basis, but I know that no one should have to live in constant fear. “She went in, thankful for the privilege and the white as to encourage the world to act. And then ends by writing: “The only truth that will resonate more strongly, is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. “Rest in peace George Floyd and to all the victims of this terrible injustice.”