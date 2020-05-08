the end of a war ?

The two former girlfriends of The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, seem to want to bury the axe of war !

This weekend, Bella Hadid is following the account instagram of his worst enemy, Selena Gomez. Will they eventually reconcile ? MCE gives you more details.

They cannot see ! Yes, this is not a secret for anyone. Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid hate. The reason for this ? Their former boy-friend of course !

In effect, The Weeknd is the reason of their argument ! While the singer was going out with the jolie top model, these last two were eventually separated.

Then, the interpreter of “Blinding Lights” is console in the arms of the former star of The Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired on the Disney Channel.

But not for very long ! Shortly after their break-up, in 2017, the singer decides to open his heart to his fans. In short, he speaks of his entire sentence…

However, fans of Selena Gomez do not come back ! The artist the Weeknd does not address his songs… But rather, Bella Hadid, that would have broken the heart.

Then, it is the drama ! Between the performer of “Feel Me” and the sister of Gigi Hadid, this is the war ! But three years later, they seem to want to make peace…

Selena Gomez is very surprise

Then she went on Instagram this weekend, Selena Gomez received a very strange notification. In fact, the young woman could not imagine such a thing !

In short, Bella Hadid the steps again on the social network. A true miracle ! Especially as the interpreter of the “Rare” had already made a step toward her in November 2019.

If we are to believe his account fan TheSelenaRunDown, the pretty brunette of 27 years had already follow the last year. It was a big step for Selena Gomez !

Thus, we can imagine that the two former girlfriends of The Weeknd decide to bury the axe of war. In any case, their fans are very happy with the new one.

Even if they suspect that the famous model and artist will not show up arm in arm soon,if it is still a great step forward !

