The end of the film explained

The public beating a path still to see the arrival, but the end of the film may need to be explained by the following. Talk of its powerful conclusion.

Although some would disagree, we will support without reservation that the modern cinema is no shortage of master craftsmen.

Christopher Nolan, Kelly Reichardt, Paul Thomas Anderson, the brothers Safdie, there are so many filmmakers and exciting that continue to offer us new experiences and enriching.

The other hand, if we were to ask many movie-goers to choose a favorite work today, we imagine that many would declare Denis Villeneuve the best.

In fact, it is not hard to determine why exactly.

The director of the French canadian has led people such as Prisoners, Fire, Blade Runner, 2049, Enemy and Sicario. It has become one of the talent most appreciated in the screen during the last decade, but if we had to identify the moment when a lot of people have fallen into the heels with his work, we should turn towards the finish of 2016.

Let’s take a moment to discuss the end…

Arrival: end of the movie explained

Costello – one of the heptapodes – reveals to Louise (played by Amy Adams) that they have landed on Earth in order to help save humanity, admitting they will need the help of humanity in 3000 years.

What is the key?

It is the language of the aliens, because it can change our perception and our understanding of linear time. If we understand the language, we can have memories of events that are not yet products.

Throughout the film, we believe that Louise and Ian (Jeremy Renner) have lost their daughter. However, we ultimately learn that the exhibition of the film was his memory of the future; they have not yet had a girl.

Realizing that language is the tool, she is able to experience a premonition of an event of the united nations in which Shang the thank you convinced to end their assault proposed against the aliens.

As she does? Well, it explains that she has convinced him, pronouncing the last words of his wife. There is no way that anyone who has known these words other than him, he thought that the information that it provides are true.

Understanding that him say the words to the departure of his wife by phone is the only way to save him, she steals a phone on the base and succeeds in the call; they then withdrew from the attack.

Ian and Louise admit their love for each other and it goes ahead with a baby without telling her partner the fate course of their daughter. She has already seen that he will leave when he realizes that she knew what the future had in store for him, but she continued anyway, believing that these precious years with their daughter, are worth the sacrifice.

Denis Villeneuve at the finish

In an interview with The Verge, Denis has unveiled his thoughts on the message and the end of the film:

“For me, the film spoke of a woman having a new relationship with death and changing his point of view on his own life, and finding a new humility through this process. It was the heart of the film. ”

He added: “… the idea that everything is written in front of us is not necessarily attractive. But what I like is the idea that through our intuition, we know a few things in advance. It is very mysterious to me, that we try to suppress these instincts. ”

Reflecting on the state of things in relation to the end of the film in 2016, also weighed in: “But being in touch with our purpose, and being more in contact with our nature, I think we will find that humility, and I think that humans lack humility in this moment. ”

What is the result of Denis Villeneuve?

After Denis Villeneuve, we have an adaptation of the novel of the most influential and widely famous by Frank Herbert, Dune.

It is true – it is once more in the genre of science-fiction!

It is scheduled for a theatrical release in the Uk on Friday 18 December 2020 and starring Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya and more.

