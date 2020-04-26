The end of the game would have earned nearly 1 billion dollars in profit to Disney

Avengers: End of the party reported to Marvel Studios a profit of $ 900 million. The massive production has decimated the records at the box office the day of its release in the world. It is hard to believe, but at the End of the game was released a year ago. That seems like a lot longer because of the cycle of news today, although there are only 12 months ago that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to be installed in theatres like sardines for the screenings, the first on Thursday evening. It is also difficult to think of huge groups of people in a room together for the time being.

Infinity War has put in place the events of Avengers: the End of the game, which was also a huge film for Marvel Studios. However, Avengers: the End of the game has smashed the box office with an opening national 357,1 million, beating The Force Awakens. It is after that some critics have doubted that a film with a duration of 3 hours or more to be able to attract the attention of viewers and attract loyal customers. They were wrong on both points, because the fans of the MCU could not get enough of the story dense.

RELATED: Sebastian Stan defends the Avengers, the controversial Captain America: decision of the end of the game

The story is what drove the fans of the MCU to come. Avengers: the End of the game marked the end of the road for Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow. Fans were shocked to see some of the greatest characters in comic book history to die on the big screen. Everyone knew that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. were on the point of go out, but nobody knew how they would come out. As for the character of Scarlett Johansson, Natasha Romanoffs, this is something that no one saw coming, which has made people talk on the social networks. The film already had a huge success on multiple accounts, but word of mouth was definitely part of the scenario to earn money for Endgame.

2.4 billion people have followed the accounts of social networks Avengers: the End of the game. The first trailer has logged a record of viewing of 24 hours to 289 million on December 7, 2018. The second trailer has generated 268 million views on march 14, 2019. The fans of MCU were very excited to see what the brothers Russo have prepared and eaten the promotional material, looking for any sort of clues they could find that might reveal more of the story. Disney studios and Marvel have almost kept everything secret, including the travel aspect in the time of the story.

In the end, Avengers: the End of the game was re-released in theaters at the end of June 2019, the date on which it became the most profitable film of all time. The boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced that he had beaten James Cameron’s avatar with a huge amount of 2,797 billion at the San Diego Comic-Con. After this feat, it was time for the digital output and Blu-ray of the film, which has also exploded in terms of number. This is not a secret for anyone that Avengers: the End of the game was a monster, but he was able to repay its debts and win in the studio nearly a billion dollars in the process, which almost never happens. It is able to reproduce a time that the cinema will reopen their doors? Deadline was the first to report massive gains of Avengers: Endgame.

Topics: Avengers 4, Avengers, Box Office

Writer for Movieweb for 2017. Likes to play Catan without having to write on the super heroes and Star Wars.