The English no longer support All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carrey

For nearly 25 years All I Want For Christmas Is You echoes in our ears. A cardboard box signed Mariah Carey, who has the force to invade the radio waves, the television programs and the shelves of the department stores during the holidays begins to tire. Worse, to annoy.

It is this that reveals Evening Standard , which was unveiled mid-November, the ranking of the songs most énervantes Christmas, from a survey of listeners in the uk. The title to the 12 million copies sold and registered in 1994 ranks, therefore, in the head, in front of the name, less famous Last Christmas of Wham!, that is placed in the 5th position. We find among others the Jackson 5, Slade, or even the version of Jingle Bell the Andrews Sisters.

Top 10 Christmas songs the most énervantes (survey):

1. All I Want for Christmas is You – Mariah Carey

2. Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid

3. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard

4. Merry Xmas Everybody – Slade

5. Last Christmas – Wham!

6. Fairytale of New York – The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

7. Baby It’s Cold Outside – Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews

8. Santa Claus is Coming to Town – Jackson 5

9. Santa Baby – Earthâ Kitt

10. Jingle Bells – Andrews Sisters

It takes more than a simple survey to discourage Mariah Carey who, as a sign of destiny, announced on Thursday that a documentary tracing the history of his international hit was going to come out soon. Soberly entitled Mariah Carey is Christmasit is produced by Amazon.

● Mariah Carey is Christmas! – Official Trailer – Amazon Music