The enmity that confessed to Juan Pablo Vigon have with Alan Porter prior to his arrival at UNAM Pumas

Juan Pablo Vigon reached the last Tournament Opening 2019 to UNAM Pumas from Atlas and, without doubt, fell well within the group but before its arrival he had a bad relationship with players of the template.

In an interview with Futbol Picante confessed that he had a very bad thorn Alan Porter. “It was mutual hatred that we had, when we were playing against, I hated it, but awful player this I’m going to say and he also hated me to me,” he said.

“After I came to the Cougars and I said, ‘what laziness, which I got and is this player’ and now for all sides we are together: Alan Porter. In the matches, if I could give it a little kick, I was going, what I was looking for and take it”, he added.

The steering wheel said to the people who had good dealings. “One that I took, that I’ve known him since Atlas since 15 or 16, is Martin Barragan. I made very good friends here in Pumas, as Iniestra, I get along very well with everyone, I’m very happy here in Cougars”.