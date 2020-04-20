The entertainment giant AEG offer the reimbursement of the tickets of the shows deferred | Coronavirus

While the pandemic COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of tens of thousands of events around the world, the companies that are promoting it are increasingly criticized for how they deal with certain claims for refund.

This is notably the case of Ticketmaster, which has had to defend herself after that New York Times was revealed last week that the company had changed in sweet its refund policy to exclude the concerts simply deferred, rather than cancelled, an allegation the company has refuted.

While we cannot guarantee that all of the organizers of event are going to offer refunds, we anticipate that the vast majority of them will offer a window of refund once the new dates are going to be determined explained Ticketmaster in a statement submitted to Radio-Canada.

A window 30-day money back

AEG Presents the biggest rival to Live Nation (which owns Ticketmaster), has followed suit Friday by announcing that it would open a window of 30 days the 1er may, for refunds of tickets of concerts, of which the postponement was announced in march and April.

If a concert or event had to be postponed until after that date, the window of 30 days will open when the new date will be announced.

For example, if it is announced on 15 may that an event is postponed to a later date, the customer will have until June 14 to request a full refund. Tickets for events that are not yet postponed or cancelled, therefore, will not qualify for the rebate.

The announcement of AEG Presents occurs while multiple users have flooded the social networks to tell the difficulties encountered with other big sellers, such as StubHub and Ticketmaster.

AEG, owned by billionaire Philip F. Anschutz, organizes tours for stars such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Celine Dion.

The company is also the owner of regional companies for the promotion of concerts, as the agency, Goldenvoice, Los Angeles, which organises the Festival Coachella (including the deferral to October has been announced at the beginning of the crisis).