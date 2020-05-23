The Essential Virgin Radio : Katy Perry, Hoshi, LAUV… the titles that he was not to be missed this week !

Before you go on the weekend, nothing better than a small selection of new releases. The program this time, the great return of Katy Perry, Hoshi, Lauv, or Laurie Darmon.

Katy Perry – Never Worn White

FINALLY ! After months of silence, Katy Perry returns with Never Worn White, new single. And since a good news never comes alone, the star took the opportunity to announce her pregnancy !

Hoshi – SQY

After Love Censorship, Hoshi continues to teaser for his next album (Sleep Rising) who will come out on march 27th : discover SQY !

LAUV – Invisible Things

LAUV – which will be in the Lab Virgin Radio on Sunday evening – is released today his album. One who is established in the landscape pop international, we offer an album as personal as successful : check out Invisible Things.

Laurie Darmon – Too Lazy

The other release this week : the album of Laurie Darmon ! The young woman has worked this album only, offering a opus also claimed that energetic. We discover it with Too Lazy !

