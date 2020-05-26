The Eternal : A new hero introduced thanks to the Black Knight (Kit Harington) ?

The powerful, Eternal, led by Ajak, Salma Hayekcould not come empty handed. At least that is one of the latest theories on the new super-hero cosmic MCU, shared by Screen Rant. According to the media, a completely new character could be introduced thanks to Dane Whitman alias the Black Knight, portrayed in the blockbuster movie by actor Kit Harington. He is Brian Braddock, also known under the name of Captain Britain. This hero british holds the powers of a magical amulet that has been entrusted to him by none other than Merlin, the famous enchanter of the legend of king Arthur.

Captain Britain from Marvel Comics

However, the existence of the weapon fetish of the Dark Knight, the blade is Ebony, also dates back to this time. Thus, if the universe of Camelot is introduced in The Eternal thanks to the origins of the Black Knight, Captain Britain could potentially also make its appearance in a future film, or a future series. More generally, it is expected that the next phases of the MCU open the way to new universe, and welcome the new characters. Discover the links that unite all this beautiful world is one of the things that’s most exciting about the future of the Marvel universe. In the meantime the arrival of the Eternal in February 2021 on our cinema screens, check out what a recent leak tease about the plot film.