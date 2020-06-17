The Eternal does not convince Marvel and they are going to re-shoot scenes

Share

The movie Eternal had theoretically ended the shooting before the pandemic, coronavirus, but Marvel wants to change the scene.

It is quite a common practice Marvel Studios review the movies and if there is something that does not convince you, take in some of the scenes. The eternal I was going to come out in November and, therefore, before the stop caused by a Coronavirus, which had already filmed everything. But now, they have moved the date and after you have edited and created the special effects, they realized that there were things to change. Go back, therefore, on the plateau of the registration and the players are preparing for it already.

This has been confirmed Salma Hayek in your social networks. Since he shared with her 15 million followers that he is preparing for the investment The eternal.

You can read in the picture: “In anticipation of filming an additional, I finally had to do my roots. “

Nothing can go wrong with this movie.

The head of Marvel Studios has already stated that The Eternal was one of the films most expensive and the most ambitious as they were. Since we had hired a great cast headed by Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek. Because your intention is to convince the public to go to the cinema to see the little known characters with big hollywood stars.

Marvel begins to awaken. In addition to the changing scenes of The Eternal, the series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also come again in the shootout, two of the big paris Disney + that they were going to come this year and we hope to see you soon.

The Eternal will be presented on February 12, 2021. The movie is going to talk about powerful Marvel characters that have had their powers dormant for thousands of years, but the events of The avengers: the End of the game Wake up and return to start a war ancient.

Share