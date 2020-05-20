The Eurovision contest with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, soon to be on Netflix

You know, the famous song contest could not take place this year due to sars Coronavirus. Disappointing many fans all around the Europe. But it was without counting on the giant streaming, we prepare a project especially well on the topic…

No Eurovision in 2020 ? Are you sure ? If the traditional contest, which brings together each year about forty participants from across Europe, has not taken place this time, the viewers will, however, what a consolation with a long-film, stamped with Netflix, planned for this summer. His name ? Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga. Or, literally in VF, The Eurovision song contest : The saga of the History of fire. Or a title that suggests to him only the second degree of which should be shown this comedy, worn by Rachel McAdams, and Will Ferrell (this is, this explains it).

The two actors hollywood y will play a duo of singers from iceland, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, came to defend the colors of their country in the famous european contest. Then of course, it was a little hard to imagine, like that… But precisely, the streaming platform has recently unveiled a small preview of what that could give. It is a real clip, to tell the truth, the song with which our (fake) artists intend to contribute to this (false) Eurovision. And frankly, it is (almost) as if we were there !

In the midst of the majestic fjords of iceland, so there are Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in costumes and make-up worthy of the finest participants in the real contest (or of the characters of Game of Thrones). They sing a song that combines the sounds of folk and electro-pop, standing on their keyboards. A catchy tune, titled Volcano Manthat would have all its chances in the real Eurovision ! Even if we can not ignore, even once, any appearance of a parody of this clip where the stars of the big screen in the u.s. is found to make angels in the snow before jumping in front of a volcano in eruption, among others, staged, delightfully kitsch.

Will Ferrell, who was fond of Eurovision

Then, there is no doubt that after viewing such a preview, you have several questions about this film Eurovision made by Netflix. First, no, this is not Rachel McAdams who sings, she is just very well pretend. The actress is in fact lined by a true artist and musical the name of My Marianne. As for Will Ferrell ? It would seem that it pushes him even the song, even having prepared the film, infiltrating from the Swedish delegation to the Eurovision 2018. True.

This is also a partial answer to a question may be more comprehensive on the how and why of such a project… Because who would have thought that our traditional european competition would be exported overseas ? This is so the actor (and producer of the film) which is in effect itself a true passion for the Eurovision since it was discovered in the family of his wife, Swedish, in 1999. There was therefore no doubt some form of tribute in this comedy, which, in any case, the merit of stirring up curiosities !

Now, there is more to show patients. Eurovision Song Contest : The Story of Fire Saga, in addition to a few other stars in the cast, including Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato, will launch on June 26 on Netflix. Don’t miss the appointment on the platform, available for your box SFR.

