The event Jerky is coming soon on Fortnite ? All we know

The next major event of Chapter 2 of Fortnite may have been disclosed prior to the scheduled date and his provisional name would be probably the most strange of all time, “Jerky”.

While the players are growing weary of Fortnite in recent times, Epic Games could well offer a new event to bring back players in droves.

After the deployment of the update v12.40 April 15, the dataminers have been working hard to find the different skins, and other items cosmetic in the game files.

In addition to all these elements, Lucas7yoshi has found a clue as to something big coming soon on the game.

What is the event Jerky of Fortnite ?

Although the next event in the game has not yet been confirmed by Epic Games, the new content in collaboration with Marvel has seen the light of day on Fortnite, particularly with the skin of Deadpool.

As always with leaks, it is best to take them with a grain of salt until the content arrives officially in the game, although Lucas7yoshi turned out to be one of the dataminers of the most reliable in relation to Fortnite.

On April 15, he revealed everything he knew so far, but it is true that the information are light.

He said : An event currently called “Jerky” is in preparation, in connection with the tweet previous. The playlist used for The End, Marshmello, etc, has been amended with the name Jerky. “

In addition to this, a small and precise description : “there is no score before the event. Go out and have fun before the start of the event.”

MASSIVE: Year event currently just called “Jerky” is in the works, relavant to previous tweet The playlist used for, the end, marshmello, etc was modified with the name “Jerky” “There’s no goal score before the event. Hang out and have fun before the event starts.” — Lucas7yoshi // leeaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 15, 2020

To conclude, he has also published what appears to be a code which will eventually shake the sky Fortnite. A file called “BP_SkyJerk” has been added to the events folder, which could be another indication of what will happen.

That would include this event ?

Now, on to the possible theories for the occurrence of the event “Jerky” could include. Epic Games has recently dropped a series of clues to an event entitled “Doomsday”. This event could have a connection with it.

In addition to this, another possibility is that the concert of Travis Scott is played live on the game. The players were already waiting to get in the game for some time.

Previously, images have revealed the potential skin of Travis Scott in the game, prompting rumors that the american rapper could follow in the footsteps of Marshmello by organizing a concert in one of the slots of the card Fortnite.

This is MOST LIKELY the leaked Travis Scott skin, I’m still asking the source about where he found it.. pic.twitter.com/CZzS6USCdb — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 17, 2020

The last time, it was a Pleasant Park, which is still on the island, that the players are grouped together for the concert of Marshmello.

Although these two suggestions are obvious possibilities for the event, Jerky, nobody really knows what Epic Games has in store for us the coming weeks.

The mystery thus remains whole.