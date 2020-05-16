The evolution of Katy Perry in 5 clips

Before you call Perry, Katy Hudson began his career with a gospel album. The path of the little singer of christian music icon, the sultry pop is huge. Back in images and music on his musical evolution.

“Faith Won’t Fail” – 2001

It begins by cheating a little, but it was certainly necessary : there is no clip of the time when Katy was still called Hudson, her real name and she was singing.. rock christian. Even if the title of the song “Faith Won’t Fail” is already quite evocative in itself, and the words, which refer directly to God, who has given him the faith as to Ophélie Winter. Early surprising when one sees where it came, but which already give a sign of a sacred voice. However the success was not really at the rendez-vous, since this first album only sold by… 200 copies.

“I Kissed A Girl” – 2008

How to move music devout to a single as sulphur ? By changing the name, simply. Katy became Perry and started his career in pop with a tube intentionally provocative, which refers to bisexuality, because it speaks of the fact of having kissed a girl, but also her “boyfriend”, who could be jealous. At the end of an evocative video where the singer multiplies the poses naughty surrounded of young girls (including Ke$ha, not yet known) we discover that it was all just a dream. But the well is done, Katy Perry emerged from the christian music and is known to the world.

“California Gurls“ – 2010

Well, when this video comes out, it is clear that the fan of christian music of the first album, which had already been catapulted forward by these stories of kissing other girls, but he still really love Katy, decides to burn his old drive and does not want to hear about it. The first single from the album Teenage Dream, is a huge hit worldwide with a clip where miss Perry is naked, covered only cotton candy, praised the merits of bikinis and sex on the beach, and then finished off by strafe Snoop Dog cream on… his chest. At the time, the imagery is very fun and pop, in “Alice in Wonderland” VS. the Kingdom of the Sweets, slice squarely with the other pop star that rises, Lady GaGa, appearance darker. And it works : Teenage Dream becomes the first album since Bad from Michael Jackson to rank five singles in first place on the Billboard. And Katy has not finished roar…

“Dark Horse” – 2014

Back with Prism, Katy Perry explores new musical tracks. If the first single, “Roar” tops, he remained very close to hits the previous. “Dark Horse”third from the album, is also no. 1 in sales, despite a different orchestration of what we know usually the singer, with accents altogether more trap. The production is monstrous, while writing up the darker look of the disc, and the rapper Juicy J raised a featuring that is going well. For the clip, Katy is the plays Cleopatra and transforms the pyramids in night clubs.

“Swish Swish” – 2017

In his latest album, the success is more mixed than his productions, previous to that, Katy Perry expands his musical horizons. The evidence with “Bon Appetite”taking so long to pop that in the house, and in which the singer does not share in the theatrics that have made its success. In the clip, Katy is done cooking, ready to be served, and thus reveals his change of look : brown long hair became blonde with the short hair. What does not change, it is the side challenging of the clip, where Katy Perry wants to denounce the woman as object by being kneaded like a bread dough. 16 years after, the little gospel singer is certainly very far away…

