The evolution of Lady Gaga in 5 clips

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta or simply Lady Gaga her stage name, came as a real tornado of music in 2008. With its huge tubes that were stock in the world, accompanied by video clips of sulphur, it has become one of the new pretenders to the crown of queen of pop. Back in images and music on his musical evolution.

Poker Face – 2008

Let’s start with THE tube that has discover Lady Gaga the greatest number. The simple fact is, in 2008, it was impossible to miss Poker Facethe Lady Gaga song, the second single from his first album, The Fame, which was broadcast absolutely everywhere. In the shops, in the bus, at the hairdresser, the neighbors, on the playground… In fact Poker Faceit was a little bit of Djadja 2008.

This is also the clip that will define the style of Lady Gaga, with an aesthetic between the gothic and the bling-bling (the goth-bling ?), and the return of good old-fashioned choreography that bring us back directly in the 1990s, during the period when eurodance was to attack the speakers of all the night clubs. A phenomenon is born, nothing will be able to stop it.

Telephone – 2009

A year after the carton The FameLady Gaga is back already with a second album, The Fame Monster. If the first single, Bad Romance, is once again a huge hit, at the level of the clips, it is especially Telephone that one holds. Because it is mainly a short film of almost 10 minutes in the atmosphere to be very Quentin Tarantino, showing the extravagant singer in prison, in outfits that are unlikely, and in the company of Beyoncé. The meaning of the provoc Lady Gaga goes up yet another notch belt with studs, and the comparisons with Madonna are multiplying necessarily… note that if the clip is a continuation of the one of Paparazziit bears a mention “to be continued” at the end, so that the result, bah we are all still waiting in 2020…

Applause – 2013

After the cardboard world of the first two drives, the following are selling less well, in spite of singles that are functioning properly, and the clips always so spectacular. This is the case for Applausefirst extract of the album Artpophis fourth (Born This Way is also passed through there). A new dive in the universe of Lady Gaga, with many sexual allusions which make the movie clip is not for under 10 years. Among the visual references, films The Wizard of Oz and Black Swan are particularly represented.

Shallow – 2018

More and more present on the screen, and with success (she is bluffing in American Horror Story), she played a role that will change her life in 2018, in A Star Is Bornwhere she gives the reply to Bradley Cooper. In this musical film, many are discovering the power of his voice on songs stripped of the dance usual of its securities. The ballad is a hit worldwide, and offers a new audience to Lady Gaga. Fans of the debut, them, already knew for a very long time that she was singing like that…

Stupid Love – 2020

Hunt the natural, it returns at the gallop. For the first single from his new album ChromaticaLady Gaga has unveiled the clip Stupid Love, where she takes the choreography that she loves so much, in a mood somewhere between Mad Max and Bioman. It is fun, (very) colorful, it feels once again the 1990’s : Lady Gaga would be its basic ? The answer in the next album, whose release was postponed following the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

