The ex-boyfriend of Ronda Rousey became a great success full

Ronda Rousey is one of the celebrities of the most popular fight in the UFC.

Although she has since gone to greener pastures in the WWE, Rousey is still regarded as a pioneer for women in MMA. Although her current husband, the former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, is not very remarkable, one of its past experiences, another former UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub, has known a great success since the separation of the pair he has for many years.

Schaub has not been as successful as it was in the UFC, but his success has largely been outside of the octagon. Here is a preview of the end of their relationship and the way in which Brendan Schaub grew up living in the shadow of Ronda Rousey.

A look at the past relationship of Ronda Rousey with Brendan Schaub

The relationship of the couple was a short one, and it has been public for a little while in 2014. Shortly after their break, the two gave already some clues about the end of their romance.

For example, according to MMA Mania, Rousey said she wanted someone who looked like “a real man”.

That said, Rousey has not mentioned Schaub by name, it is possible, therefore, that it speaks only in a general way.

Schaub, on the other hand, said that the two could not fix things because it was sometimes in disagreement with it. “I’m not the guy for the job. I’m just not. I am too (to a man), ” said Schaub.

Interestingly, Schaub has been knocked out by the future husband of Rousey, Browne, at the end of 2014. Neither has commented on this coincidence, but it is very possible that their feelings towards each other have been affected by this KB.

While the career of Schaub in the UFC and romance with Rousey have both ended up in flames, his professional career has not stopped there.

Brendan Schaub takes his retirement and turn to the comedy

Schaub had been a guest and a friend of Joe Rogan for some time, and after a long conversation, introspective between the two, Schaub has decided to hang up his gloves and retire from the combat. Instead, he pursued comedy as his friend.

In 2015, according to Wealthy Gorilla, he started doing comedy. Like Rogan, he has also put a lot of energy to manage and host their podcasts. Schaub is now part of three podcasts to success, The Fighter and the Kid, Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub, and King and the Sting.

In addition to this, it has also got a few gigs hosting shows for television. One of the most lucrative was a concert with Showtime where he would have a show that was also called ” below the belt with Brendan Schaub “.

As a result, it now has a net worth of about 3 million dollars, according to Wealthy Gorilla. This is a net value higher than that of many fighters in the UFC, because the UFC fighters are not really paid a lot if they are not combatants or champions popular.

What they are doing today

For Rousey, she seemed to have found her “real man” since she married Browne in 2017. Despite a successful career in the UFC, Browne has also retired from the sport. In terms of work, Rousey was in the WWE, but she also did other concerts.

For Schaub, his professional life flourished, his personal life. According to Earn the Necklace, he is engaged to his girlfriend, Joanna Zanella, and they can also be married in secret. She is a model and mexican actress, and the two have two children together. Tiger Schaub was born in 2016 and Boston Schaub was born in 2019.

That said, on the whole, their relationship is also private, and Schaub prefers to speak of anything other than his personal life when he is in the waves.