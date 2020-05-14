The ex Ivana Trump clashe his children he considers “vulgar” :…

Rossano Rubicondi, ex-boyfriend of Ivana Trump, is totally let loose on the children that the business woman has had it with Donald Trump. “This is garbage”, he clashed, with no filter.

Ca balance on the children of Ivana Trump. Rossano Rubicondi, former companion of the ex-wife of the american president, who has clashed Ivanka, Eric and Donald Junior, according to information published by Page Six. The business woman of 70 years is separate of the Italian actor of 47 years at the end of June, with whom she was married from 2008 to 2009.

And while he keeps a “some respect“for her ex, “in relation to the rest of the familycontinues Rossano Rubicondi, I’m not a big fan. They have been malpolis with me.“And then destroyed : “I could hear them again and again to talk about a way that I didn’t like. I don’t care who is the father or who the mother is, we don’t talk to me like that !“

The ex-boyfriend of Ivana Trump was then totally let loose on his former step-children. Only Ivanka Trump, the daughter and adviser of the american president, is a minimum spared from his tirade. “There’s the money that interests them. They have no heart. This is garbage. Donald Jr is an idiot. It is a con. They are nothing, they are vulgar. These kids we are talking about are really stupid, except Ivanka“, dézigue, without a filter, the actor of Italian origin. “They are a shame to humanity“says Rossano Rubicondi. Pretty dirty laundry…

