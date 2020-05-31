the ex of Cara unleashes the passions

A few days ago, Ashley Benson unleashed the web by posting pictures of herself dressed Eve on Instagram. The ex of Cara Delevingne reveals her femininity without a complex, and it pleases ! And we’ll show you !

Sister, Ashley talks about the rupture of his sister with Cara Delevingne

Since his break-up with the famous model and actress Cara Delevingne after two years of relationship, Ashley Benson has been the target of several attacks on the net. In fact, after having been seen shortly after in the arms of the rapper G-easy, fans of his ex have not liked a lot.

Her sister, Shaylene Benson, then decided to post a story on its social networks in order to support his sister. It is unworthy, then from the hard work that his sister must endure, and reminds users to order. She began : “Thought of the morning : people can really be nasty on the social networks, it’s really disappointing. Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation, or what you are going through. I heart hurts for you my sister. “

The young woman balance then a information that people have not been overlooked. It implies in his speech that this would be Cara Delevingne who have decided to break with the beautiful. We could then read in the story of Shaylene :” Sometimes, the relationship ends and, in my experience, this is not necessarily your fault. Maybe it is the fault of the person. Or maybe that is what did the other person, which was, according to her, the best thing to do. In the end, it was his choice and not yours to put an end to this relationship. I’m not an expert in love, but perhaps it is well to let the opportunity go since it is out of your control, and go ahead, no matter how… for to comfort you. “

Ashley Benson posing nude and the canvas loves

And it is for the photographer Lyndsey Balls that the famous actress of Pretty Little Liars has decided to reveal its intimacy. It shows the then held of Eve, once back, arms in the air, and once in black and white, and hiding her chest with her arms.

And we must believe that people love ! The photo has been likée on Instagram more than one million times in less than a day ! Many people welcome, then, his way of unfold without vulgarity and with a lot of minimalism.

Here are the photos in question, published by the star on its own account Instagram :

And you ? What do you think ?

