the ex of Orlando Bloom celebrates his 12-year career.

The artist and singer Katy Perry is celebrating his twelve years of career this year ! It gives you more details !

Katy Perry celebrates her 12 years the race ! MCE TV gives you more details.

Today the international singer celebrating twelve years of career ! And yes, it has been 12 years now that Katy Perry has conquered the hearts of millions of fans.

On the other hand, which are all parts of the world. Despite the fact that today it stands out as an artist impossible to circumvent the american popit has not always been the case.

In fact, the young californian begins to learn the guitar and compose music of the country. In 2001, he signed and recorded his first album… gospel !

It is only in 2008 that the world truly discovered the star that would later become. In fact, the young woman who comes out of this year his first album “One of the Boys “.

Katy Perry: 12 years of success

The success is waiting for Katy Perry. In addition to its title I Kissed A Girl becomes a hit planetary ranked n°1 !

The recipe of your success ? A bit of provocation, a pop-rock sound, and his innocent face !

It is in fact very far from the Katy Perry of the church ! Their 2nd single confirmed your success.

Hot N Cold allows the star to provide the NRJ Award of Album of the Year. However, the singer never forgets where it comes from.

In fact, in many of their themes and collaborations, it will celebrate to your California. This is also the case with If You Ever Meet Againin a duet with Timbaland. Or California Gurls with Snoop Dog.

The singer continues his march and sold more than 5 million copies his album Teenage Dream in the year 2010. Today the star is maybe going to release a new single.

In fact, there have been a couple of weeks Katy Perry unveiled her new title Daisies. In the wake the mother-to-be it has also entrusted the release of his next album before the end of this year !

Tags : katy perry – Katy Perry 12 – Katy Perry 2020 – Katy Perry news Katy Perry on the career of Katy Perry news – Katy Perry novelty