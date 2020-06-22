the ex of Selena Gomez denies the charges of rape !

A couple of days ago, Justin Bieber has been accused of a very serious fact. The rape of a young woman in 2014. Then, respond on Twitter.

The stars are often accused of a lot of things. But this time, it is too much for Justin Bieber. A couple of days ago, a young woman is accused of having violated in 2014.

And the singer he loves. He can’t get away with saying that about him. Married since 2018 Hailey Baldwin and big brother, it is your reputation is at stake. So he decides to react on Twitter and explain.

A young woman named Danielle defendant, therefore, of the violation of 2014 in a hotel in Texas. Justin Bieber explains what he thinks about everything on Twitter. Therefore it gives a lot of tests.

“Normally, I don’t react to this kind of stuff, since I’m dealing with this kind of accusations since the beginning of my career. But after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin, ndlr] and my team, I decided to talk about it.”

Justin Bieber reacts to rumors of rape

For the singer of Baby too. He decides to take the word. ” Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly. “

But the answer, Justin Bieber together before all of the evidence to proclaim his innocence. Twitter explains everything. Since I was not in this hotel on the day of the alleged rape on march 9, 2014. He demonstrates with elements of the time, but not that !

It was in an Airbnb with Selena Gomez, his girlfriend of the time and friends. Thea reason for this ? she sang on a small stage, before reaching Austin, the night after that. In short, all the evidence is there. The singer published his book the time in Airbnb.

Posting of the invoice and the emails that go with it. Justin Bieber explains that it is critical that you justify to themselves, but that he” to initiate an action in court because the allegations are objectively false. ”

Tags : news of Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber – justin bieber news – justin bieber justice – Justin Bieber trial, Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Justin Bieber rape