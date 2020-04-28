the ex of Selena Gomez welcomes the solitude !

While the containment starts to weigh on you, Justin Bieber is looking forward to the solitude. He is very happy.

Justin Bieber feels well in spite of this difficult period related to the sars coronavirus. It benefits from it even at maximum on Instagram. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is now over a month and several weeks a large part of the globe is in containment. Indeed, the spread of the coronavirus was such, thatit was therefore necessary to put in place stringent measures.

But, unfortunately, the world does not respect them. This was, therefore, denounced Billie Eilish on his account Instagram.

It has therefore criticized the selfish attitude of some americansnot afraid to protest against the confinement.

But containment or not, his friend Justin Bieber is very happy. Finally, it can enjoy the solitude as it should be ! The young singer then took the opportunity to share beautiful moments with his fans.

He even participated in a benefit concert in Canada on April 26. Well, yes ! Justin Bieber has attempted, therefore, to entertain his fans at the concert “Stronger Together, All Together “.

A moment of joy that gives pleasure to his community. All the more that other celebrities were present such as Drake or Celine Dion.

Justin Bieber : In osmosis with nature

The ex of Selena Gomez also likes to share his life on his account Instagram. His fans love his moments with his wife Hailey.

But also his walks with his dog, and his moments are funny. The singer is without a filter and it will do him good ! The containment is even a bargain for him.

And for good reason ! It can finally enjoy his favorite moments : alone ! Since he became a star, Justin Bieber has become very lonely.

But his fame then prevents him from doing what he really want. As the fact of being able to enjoy nature ! And exactly ! In this Monday, April 27, Justin Bieber has finally admired the nature. And this, in the company of himself.

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber 2020 – justin bieber news – Justin Bieber containment – Justin Bieber coronavirus – justin bieber insta – Justin Bieber solitude