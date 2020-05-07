the ex Rihanna is back with “Slime & B” !

Fans of Chris Brown are the angels ! In fact, the ex of Rihanna just released a mixtape of 13 titles with the artist Young Thug !

Since may 5, 2020Smile & Bthe project of Chris Brown and Young Thug is available everywhere ! It isan EP who has no less than 13s, among which a lot of feats ! In effect, Future, Gunna, E-40 and Too $hort have been working with the duo.

A few hours ago, via its count Instagram, the ex Rihanna has posted a snippet of Slime & B. “Stream the album everywhere now ! “ A t he wrote in the caption ! A position that internet users have “liked” in mass ! In effect, the publication has over 500 000 likes !

Lex’s comments are also very many ! In fact, fans of Chris Brown are engaged ! These last have shown their joy at the idea of finding their favourite artist in such a project… Others have just complimented on some of his titles !

Chris Brown : the internet users are loving his mixtape

As each of the items Chris Brown on Instagram, the last in date was a hit on the social network ! In effect, the artist has officially announced the release of his new project with the rapper, Young Thug !

An announcement which has delighted his millions of fans on the web… In fact, it is just to read the comments on the pose in question to realize it ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few all the more adorable as each other !

“Chris is back ! I am so happy ! It had been so long that I was waiting for it ! 2020 will finally begin ! “” Too happy that he is back in the game ! In addition with Young Thug… I believe that we couldn’t dream better as shill ! “

Comments that will be so fun to Chris Brown ! In the meantime, we let you listen to the preview below !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 6, 2020 at 7 :40 am PDT

