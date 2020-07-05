the exciting offers not to be missed

Will expire at 23:59 of today, Sunday July 5, the The “Mega Discounts” of Mediaworldand let’s make the point about the special offers not to be missed, in view of the launch of the new flyer in program tomorrow, July 6.

Between the laptop, we continue to report the promotion on the Lenovo Ideapad 3 with AMD processor Ryzen 5-3500U, 8 gigabytes of RAM, SSD 512 gigabytes, and display the 15.6 inch, which can be purchased at 499,80 Eurocompared to 588 Euro list. Also interesting is the promotion on the SSD internal 660P 512 gigbyte with interface M. 2, 95,99 €compared to 119,99 Euro the previous.

As regards telephony, theiPhone 11 128 gigabytes it can be purchased at 799 Eurowhile the Amazfit Verge in the color white goes to 127,99 Eurfrom 159,99 Euro list. Also interesting is the discount on the Samsung Galaxy A20e black, which is available at 127,49 Eurocompared to the 169,99 Euro earlier.

Also interesting are the proposals on TV and in general in the portfolio of audio, video and home cinema. Here, we find the soundbar Yamaha YAS209BL to 279,99 Euro, 70 Euro less from 349 Euros earlier. The Samsung smart tv UE55RU8000UXZT 55-inch instead, it passes to 486,85 Eurowhile the QLED QE55Q60TAUXZT 55-inch is available for 899 Euro.