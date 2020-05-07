the exclusivity with Jason Momoa (Ees) is as good as Game of Thrones Apple

In full promotion of Apple TV+, the firm has the apple compared its new series of See with Game of Thrones. A few days before the launch of its streaming service video on demand by subscription, Apple does not mince his words.

Is Apple about to launch Apple TV+, its competitor to Netflix. The brand has invested a lot in its content and it is not an exaggeration to say that it is proud of what she has created and she wants the world to know about it.

For Apple, Ees holds the high dragee with Game of Thrones



Apple has decided to get on the train of the dissemination of video content by subscription with their platform Apple TV+, which will be launched in a hundred countries on the 1st of November. Direct competitor to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+, the firm at the apple has invested heavily in the production of exclusive content, which will still be more limited than Netflix. This is not less than 6 billion dollars that have been provisioned in this single purpose, allowing the company to sign contracts with Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, or even Jason Momoa.

In order to ensure the promotion of this new product, Jamie Erlicht and Zack van Amburg, two of the leaders of Apple have agreemente an interview to the magazine Emmy in which they have not failed to draw up a portrait more flattering to the platform and the content. Speaking of See, exclusive Apple TV+, they have not hesitated to draw a parallel with Game of Thrones, one of the series that have recently experienced a huge reputation and a great critical success :”[La série See]can it be as epic as, say, a Game of Thrones? We meet a big and strong yes “. As a reminder, this new series puts in scene a Jason Momoa father of twin leds in a post-apocalyptic world where the population has lost the use of the view.

If this discourse appears to be more optimistic and not exactly humble, it resonates with what had been said by Jason Momoa, claiming that Ees was the best show with which he was involved . One might be inclined to sweep these marketing discourses of a reverse of hand, we will keep in mind that Ees has for author the very talented Steven Knight.He is also the author of Peaky Blinders airs on Netflix, and is considered by many as a masterpiece of writing. Only a few more days of patience in order to make up his own mind to See and the platform Apple in the broad sense.