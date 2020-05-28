The executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer speaks of Starz’s Hightown

Currently broadcast on Sunday, on Starz, original series in eight episodes Hightownwith Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund and James Badge Dale.

Created and directed by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham) with Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer is one of the executive producers and director of photography, Oscar-nominated Rachel Morrison (Black Panther, station Fruitvale) directed the first two episodes of the series.

The stars of the series Monica Raymund (The fire of Chicago), James Badge Dale (Only the brave), Riley Voelkel (Roswell, New Mexico), Shane Harper (Black Code), Amaury Nolasco (Escape from prison), Atkins Estimond (The resident), and Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter).

Hightown is located on the iconic Cape Cod and follows the journey of a woman towards sobriety, interlaced with an investigation into the murder in progress. Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), an agent of the National Marine Fisheries Service, which made the party, sees his life of free wheeling in disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another victim of the epidemic of opioid Cape Cod.

In the wake of this trauma, Jackie made the first steps towards sobriety – until it is satisfied that it is up to her to solve the murder. Now in disagreement with sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), a member-abrasive but effective, the unit’s interagency narcotics on Cape Cod, Jackie starts to coil. And she is not alone. Ray, also, is spinning out of control; lost in the investigation. The lives of all those who are linked to the murder, collapsed and converge, reminding us of how our addictions can be complicated – and deadly.

For Bruckheimer, who produces television series and films for more than 25 years, Hightown is his first with a LatinX in the head and a series of detective genre, with colorful characters. The city of Providence also serves as a character itself.

While promoting the series, Bruckheimer has spoken to Blackfilm.com and other journalists to be involved in the series, since its framework, its chief pilot and its narration.

Can you talk about coming to Rachel Morrison for directing the pilot episode?

Jerry Bruckheimer: I worked with her briefly on two microphones and the film 12 Strong that we did with Chris Hemsworth. I thought it was brilliant, and understood his character and his history. She is so energetic and a great person to work with. We are fortunate that she has triggered the scenario. I always like to give a chance to new talent. I work with a lot of filmmakers for the first time, or filmmakers that have a limited exposure to the extent that some make more movies like little Bad Boys For Life, where Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are filmmakers belgians who have already made some short films, but I thought they were extremely talented. The same thing with Rachel. She is a great person. It is a true talent and she brought such energy and such a depth of character, with our editorial team Rebecca and Gary in the series.

What did you think of the location and how the location of Cape Cod and Provincetown plays-he really in the story as Hightown says?

Jerry Bruckheimer: It is a beautiful area. I didn’t go to Provincetown, but I went to the Cape. I was not there during the few weeks that we shot there, but it is a beautiful area and the people are wonderful. We had a very good experience shooting there and we hope to come back and do more filming here. I understand why people love the region and why so many people not only spend their summers here but live there year-round.

Do you think that the dichotomy of P-Town, with a resort area and so beautiful, goes with this dark history and the whole side of the dependency of this?

Jerry Bruckheimer: It simply shows you how this addiction creeps in all layers of society and in areas as beautiful as P-Town and Cape Town. I want to show that this affects all aspects of society, not only the places that you would think they would be, but that it is everywhere in the country and in the world. We need to show the highlights of the danger and the brutality of that addiction.

At this stage, you can really do what you want as a producer. How do you choose your projects, and more importantly, how did you choose Hightown?

Jerry Bruckheimer: I really wish that what you say is true. I would like to be able to choose my projects and I have a bunch that I would like to send you. You may be able to find people who will fund, but it is never that simple. There is always a young director of studio or television that knows a lot more than you and who don’t like what you present. It is therefore regrettable that this is so. And your next part of your question was how I chose Hightown, is that I love the writing of Rebecca. It was fantastic to see how she takes you inside of these characters are damaged, and how they are seeking recovery and redemption. It’s just the honesty brutal in this series that I love.

According to you, that is what separates Hightown from the other emissions of the detective genre?

Jerry Bruckheimer: I think the reality and the diversity of these characters. I have seen many broadcasts, streaming it, and I’ve never seen a show as brutally honest with this type of characters. This really gives you a glimpse of what really is this world and what these people live and the problems you have with the recovery and redemption from addiction. It is really a series of powerful and powerful.

Could you talk a little bit about having this police drama with a female role and with a lesbian role and a LatinaX?, It is very unusual in this genre, or tv series?

Jerry Bruckheimer: There are so many challenges with Latinos and African-Americans and there is so much diversity in our city today. We also need to emphasize them. We cannot simply continue to look back at what we have added in previous years. There are problems with every segment of the society, and we have had to put in the light. With the number of players afro-american and latinos. it is amazing how they are so talented. We are very fortunate to be able to draw on this thing really cool. talent pool that exists.

With the amount that you have produced over the years, it seems that everything that is old is new. With the success of Bad Boys For Life, there will there be another sequel to this franchise? Are there any suites of your previous films?

Jerry Bruckheimer: Well, obviously, we have the Top Gun that comes out and we are working on a different movie Beverly Hills Cop streaming. But Bad Boys For Life is a great surprise and a success in the world. It is the most profitable film of the year so far. It is great to find Will and Martin. These are formidable actors and fun to work with. They have worked very hard in the scenario, worked seven days per week during filming to make it great for the very young directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. We thought that they thought that they were really talented, and have presented with Will and Martin and everyone agreed, and they have worked very hard and have delivered a film very successful. It was interesting to note that the film number one was screaming recently. He beat Star Wars if you can believe it. It is therefore quite a feat for our two great actors.

You are also EP by LA’s Finest, is back for season two. What is it that is going to be different this year with the characters and is it possible that the character of Gabrielle to come back on another movie of Bad Boys?

Jerry Bruckheimer: This is always a possibility. We love working with the ladies, Jessica and Gabrielle. They are so talented and fun to work with. They work very hard in the series. They are very involved in all aspects and it’s great for us because they bring a lot. This is why the show was such a success on the Spectrum.