The exercise routine of Elizabeth Olsen for ‘Avengers : Infinity War”

To sculpt a muscle mass of the super-heroine for the blockbuster Avengers : Infinity Warthe actress Elizabeth Olsen followed a strict diet, accompanied by coaching sports hard. Interviewed by People, Philip Gogliahis nutritionist, has unveiled its program. And before you even start, the actress had already a clear idea of what she wanted for her body. This 3rd part of the saga Avengers being more physical, the nutritionist has put emphasis on specific areas. “It was more focused on her belly, and the shape of his shoulders, and his back muscles, cut in a V, whilst enhancing its size.“But in spite of the coaching sessions, the doctor adds that a good diet and quality sleep are much better than any sports session. “It is important to remember that training makes us weaker, not stronger“, he insists. “What will strengthen you is the kitchen and sleep. Make sure that the foods you eat are healthy, and that you sleep enough.“

For Elizabeth Olsenthis is reflected by seven to eight meals per day, without gluten, without dairy products or yeast. The day started with a teaspoon of almond butter and jam, before heading out for training. For breakfast, the actress swallowed a protein shake or eggs and vegetables. She had lunch then fish or chicken, and finished the day with protein, fresh fruits, vegetables and hard boiled eggs. His coach advises to choose the bar, or cod, especially for dinner : “They promote a deep sleep and release of hormones.“Finally, in the case of snacking, the actress was satisfied with a spoonful of honey. “This helps to circulate oxygen in the blood, in order to produce more energy as soon as the alarm clock and a better endurance capacity“says the coach. A program to test for the sculpt of the muscles in the concrete this summer.