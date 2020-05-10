The EXORBITANT price of the alliance offered by Kenneth Petty at Nicki Minaj (video)

The rapper wears on his finger a jewel of diamonds of 17 carats.

$ 1.1 million. This is the price that has cost the alliance of Nicki Minaj offered by her husband, Kenneth Petty. The newlyweds have not yet unveiled their jewelry to their community of fans, but the american jeweler at the origin of the design is loaded.

Mr and Mrs

Niki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were married last October. In a short video posted on his account instagram, the rapper unveiled two cups on which you can read “Mrs” for Mrs and “Mr” for Mister. You can also see caps on that show “The Bride and the Groom.” On his Twitter account, Nicki is now called ‘Mrs Petty”.

The New York-based 36-year-old native of Queens, known for its provocative style and her hits like “Anaconda”, was engaged for a few months with Kenneth Petty, a leader of the industry-american music. The couple had already had a history during their teenage years. They had formalized their relationship on Instagram in December 2018.