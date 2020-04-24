The expensive liquor that took Michael Jordan during his documentary series

The premiere of the documentary series ‘The Last Dance’ on the life of Michael Jordan Jordan caused a stir after the premiere of the first two episodes by the confessions, testimonies and scenes, until the day of today very few, or perhaps no, a fan of the NBA knew.

One of these details that caught our attention was the glass of liquor that had Jordan in a table next to his chair and that during the interviews they did looked filled, then the middle and finally empty. What I would be taking His Majesty? Most thought it was Whiskey, but this was not the case.

Recall that, in the same documentary series, Jordan said that while he was a professional player did not consume alcohol with very few exceptions, that’s what it began to do from time to time by retiring from the NBA. Now if you disclose personal curiosity: what Michel took during the recording was a glass of tequila of its own brand.

The legend of the Chicago Bulls has a brand of premium liquors and one of these drinks is the Cincoroa tequila of high cost in the u.s. market. During ‘The Last Dance’, Jordan took the issue most face of their tequila (extra añejo) the bottle costs around $ 1,800.

“I decided to make my own tequila. If we sell, good; if we don’t get at least I will have to drink the free”, said Michael Jordan when he made the promotion of this liquor in the past year.