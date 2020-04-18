The experience ` all in one ” Leo DiCaprio is the most sought after to this day

Exclusive

Good luck trying to score the experiences of the fans of Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake or Michael Rubin All-In Challenge … the competition is $ TIFF !!!

Leo, Michael, and Ellen DeGeneres occupy in fact the 3 first places in the 10 best experiences of fans … which means they have the most entries on Friday afternoon. Michael, the partner of the 76ers, who created the All-In Challenge, and his experience as a sports fan ultimate are sitting … in a sandwich between Ellen and Leo.

As we have said … ALL products auctions and raffles will help feed Americans affected by COVID-19.

Leo owns this place n ° 1 by drawing a leading role in his next movie directed by Martin Scorsese ” Killers of the Flower Moon “, which had cost Robert DeNiro. So, a shot with Leo and Bobby D is as popular as you expect.

Rubin, who also owns the famous brand Fanatics, is at no. 2 by offering tickets to almost ALL the biggest sporting events in the world – the NBA finals, the world series, the Stanley cup finals and the opening ceremonies of the olympic Games, to name a few. . It has also added a gift card to Fanatics of $ 100,000 !!!

Ellen gives someone a chance to be his next co-facilitator, and this has led to the third place. Here is the rest of the top 10:

4. Justin Timberlake (Pebble Beach Golf with Bill Murray)

5. Drake (Fly Air Drake, OVO & Nike Gear, Nightclub, Concert)

6. Kevin Hart (the role of film in the foot)

7. Matthew McConaughey (football game from the University of Texas)

8. TikTok featuring Charli & Dixie (Shopping, concert and filming of videos TikTok)

9. Justin Bieber (private performance at your home)

10. Gary Vaynerchuk (shopping spree of $ 25,000 to the library of wines, podcast ” Trash Talk “)

Of course, this list excludes some items to auction impressive, such as those proposed by Tom Brady, Magic Johnson, and Peyton Manning – but these items wholesale prices have also helped the All-In Challenge to already bring in nearly $ 8.5 million !!!

Rubin has more celebrities and teams embracing its humanitarian mission … so keep you save and GOOD LUCK !!!