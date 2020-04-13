The expert skincare from Bella Hadid reveals her smoothie miracle to have a beautiful skin

Corrective action replaceeu pot (skin?) ! Since the beginning of the confinement, the confinement and the indoor air do harm to our epidermis. But, prior to spread of cosmetic treatments on the outside, perhaps it would be better to take care of theinside. And the best way to do this is to go through thepower. It is for this reason that the Dr. Barbara Sturm – dermatologist-Bella Hadid, among others – recommends to consume a smoothie the multiple virtues to the skin, which acts on the skin like a real “a magic potion of beauty”. The writing tells you all about this elixir natural makeover !

The recipe of the smoothie miracle to pamper her skin

It is in a post published on the social networks that the Skincare Expert reveals his famous recipe smoothie miraclehumbly named the “STURM Skin Smoothie”.

The ingredients to use are :

the cucumber

strawberries

dates

kefir (fermented milk) or almond milk

and crushed ice (for the freshness)

The whole should be mixed in a blender.

A cocktail of ingredients ultra-vitamin to make new skin

The ingredients have been carefully chosen by the specialist for the virtues that they are ready.

Virtues of a cucumber

Cucumbers are extremely rich in water : an element known to be essential in thehydration of the skin. In addition, they contain the vitamin C : this last is known to have a powerful action anti-oxidant and to promote thethe glow of the skin. Moreover, by stimulating the synthesis of collagenand reducing the production of melaninthe vitamin C would also contribute to prevent the signs of aging. Finally, thecaffeic acid now in this one plays a key role in the reduction of skin irritation.

The virtues of the strawberry

The strawberrythe fruit of the season by excellence, it contains also the vitamin C (no need to remember all the virtues that it generates). In addition, this small fruit is also very rich in beta-carotenes, natural elements that prepare the skin for future sun exposure.

The virtues of the dates

Dates are rich in essential fatty acids : they allow the skin to stay supple and retain all its elasticity.

Madonna, Bella, Kim : they already have all adopted in order to enhance their skin

Followed by about 270 000 persons wishing to have a beautiful skin, Dr. Barbara Sturm has in his repertoire client of names rather known : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk… and the list is still (very) long. It is now part of the rare experts in the care of the skin, in which celebrities devote a blind trust. His scientific expertise reassures and reinforces its legitimacy : in fact, Barbara has made his weapons “anti-age” following studies of medicine. His specialty ? The techniques for natural skin rejuvenation and cell renewalthrough the process of anti-inflammation and hydration in particular.

Then, a miracle or scam ? It is up to you to try to see (or not) the benefits !