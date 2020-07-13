The Explanations About The Strange Conspiracy Theory About Beyonce

You may have seen a publication on Twitter of the fun, became viral, the politician from Florida KW Miller (currently a candidate for Congress), claiming wildly that Beyoncé is not actually african-american, but in secret… the italians ?

The post full of hashtags conspiracy” QAnon “, he said that the pop songs of the singer is full of hidden messages and symbols insidious ; even a statement innocuous as “Becky with the good hair” is, apparently, part of the secret code.

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, have long been the subject of conspiracy theories and fantasies of the foolish ; the idea is that the two are members of the “Illuminati”, and began secretly to a revolution, a new world order, brainwashing the public by means of clips, and the choreography.

To unravel the complexities of the conspiracy of the Illuminati, it would take a separate article, but in summary, the conspiracy theorists claim that the world is run by an ancient cabal of sects, which communicate by signals, in secret, sometimes hidden in the clips. It is a little strange to think that these people supposedly all-powerful being can’t just talk to them in private, or send SMS, but this is the idea.

This theory diverts attention from the followers of real-life problems, such as economic inequality and climate change, arguing in favor of the idea that the valuable information that can be extracted from phrases such as ” Becky with the good hair “, rather than to inform, for example, in the political and power dynamics.

For several years, Jay Z, during their concerts, a sign of the hand that form a triangle. It is supposed to represent a diamond, and has become synonymous with Jay Z and his record company. On the occasion, Beyoncé is also the sign of the hand, probably to support her husband.

But the triangular shape is, for some, associated with the” the Eye of Providence “(normally closed within a triangle or pyramid). This eye is related to a wide range of belief systems, including the masons and the Illuminati, as well as the numerous conspiracy theories that surround it. Recently, the term “Pizzagate” has also been associated with the triangular shape.

Well, conspiracy theorists think that the sign of the hand iconic Jay-Z is, in secret, the sign of his devotion to the Illuminati.

But the problem of the fixation of so much importance to a simple form, that is to say, that the triangles can be found everywhere and, very quickly, the theorists can find a whole story by looking at a clip with a ” symbolism secret “.

The fact that Beyoncé and her creative team use as much religious iconography in their performances and their videos doesn’t help – its representation of Beyoncé as a goddess of modern music, makes sure that conspiracy theorists will never be short of material. By making simple associations between the forms, sets, and choreography, the conspiracy theorists can invent stories, spectacular strange.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are well aware of the theories of more and more strange around her, Beyoncé speaks to them directly in Trainingas indicated in his words : “you haters cheesy with that Illuminati mess “.

How, then, “Beyoncé is secretly part of the Illuminati “turn into” Beyoncé is secretly Italian ? “. The origin of this theory seems to come from a single comment on Instagram.

Beyond this, the Italian identity imagination adds to the idea that Beyoncé is a powerful lineage of the faithful of the Illuminati, as well as the theorists want to discover a new trick.

Making of Beyoncé, Rachel Dolezal approved by the Illuminati, by questioning their cultural identity, the conspiracy theorists seek to delegitimize Beyoncé and portray it as a person dangerously misleading.

Given the fact that the words and the images of Beyoncé are a support for the movement Black Lives Matter, it is difficult to consider this conspiracy as an illusion, innocent – that seems to be an effort, deliberate or not, to present the movement as a whole, as a fraud.

Translated an Article from Forbes WE – Author : Dani Di Placido

