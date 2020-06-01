The extraordinary story behind the series I Am The Night with Chris Pine on 13th Street

I Am The Nightto discover since Sunday on 13th Street, defies the kind of the polar homage to the film noir. The six episodes cover the leg of his showrunneuse Patty Jenkins. The director of Wonder Woman and Monster continuing with this mini-obsession for the heroines elusive. Taken from a true story, that of a young woman named Fauna Hodel , I Am The Night provides an epilogue edifying to the case of the black Dahlia. Obsession of James Ellroy, a movie with Scarlett Johansson, the murder of Elizabeth Short and the identity of his murderer défrayèrent the chronic. This young starlet was found cut in two, tortured, in a wasteland of Los Angeles in 1947. The Figaro, Patty Jenkins explains how the fate of incredible Fauna Hodel was upset.” data-reactid=”24″>A high school student métis alabaster complexion seeking its origins in an America of the Sixties-steeped in segregation, a journalist at the end of the roller, a doctor the bad reputation… Between the narrative of initiation, a chronic criminal in the “true crime”, and portrait of a country in turmoil I Am The Nightto discover since Sunday on 13th Street, defies the kind of the polar homage to the film noir. The six episodes cover the leg of his showrunneuse Patty Jenkins. The director of Wonder Woman and Monster continuing with this mini-obsession for the heroines elusive. Taken from a true story, that of a young woman named Fauna Hodel , I Am The Night provides an epilogue edifying to the case of the black Dahlia. Obsession of James Ellroy, a movie with Scarlett Johansson, the murder of Elizabeth Short and the identity of his murderer défrayèrent the chronic. This young starlet was found cut in two, tortured, in a wasteland of Los Angeles in 1947. The Figaro, Patty Jenkins explains how the fate of incredible Fauna Hodel was upset.

It was a decade ago. I had just given birth. My neighbor said to me: “it is necessary to fraiment you to talk to my friend and it tell you its story’,” recalls Patty Jenkins. “Fauna explained to us that she had grown up convinced that to be born of a white mother and a black father. She had been raised by an adoptive mother african-american poor in the Nevada of the Sixties. In looking for her biological parents, she discovered that she was finally white and the probable proceeds of an incest between his mother and his grand-father, George Hodel. And that this doctor and art collector was (…) Read more on TVMag.com

Reese Witherspoon: “Little Fires Everywhere is an act of bravery”

Cardinala crime too perfect on Canal +

Space Force : Steve Carell takes the nickel plated feet on the moon for Netflix

Amazon is preparing a series about Lisbeth Salander, the heroine of the gothic saga Millenium

Sign up to the newsletter of the TVMAG.com

“data-reactid=”26″>”It was a decade ago. I had just given birth. My neighbor said to me: “it is necessary to fraiment you to talk to my friend and it tell you its story’,” recalls Patty Jenkins. “Fauna explained to us that she had grown up convinced that to be born of a white mother and a black father. She had been raised by an adoptive mother african-american poor in the Nevada of the Sixties. In looking for her biological parents, she discovered that she was finally white and the probable proceeds of an incest between his mother and his grand-father, George Hodel. And that this doctor and art collector was (…) Read more on TVMag.com

Reese Witherspoon: “Little Fires Everywhere is an act of bravery”

Cardinala crime too perfect on Canal +

Space Force : Steve Carell takes the nickel plated feet on the moon for Netflix

Amazon is preparing a series about Lisbeth Salander, the heroine of the gothic saga Millenium

Sign up to the newsletter of the TVMAG.com