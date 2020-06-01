The extraordinary story behind the series I Am The Night with Chris Pine on 13th Street

DECRYPTAGE – Basking in the success of Wonder Womanthe director, Patty Jenkins has been able to bring to the screen the extraordinary destiny of one of her friends related to the riddle of the black Dahlia. The filmmaker explains how she has revisited this iconic story.

A student métis alabaster complexion seeking its origins in an America of the Sixties-steeped in segregation, a journalist at the end of the roller, a doctor the bad reputation… Between the narrative of initiation, a chronic criminal in the “true crime”, and portrait of a country in turmoil I Am The Nightto discover since Sunday on the 13th, defies the kind of the polar homage to the film noir. The six episodes cover the leg of his showrunneuse Patty Jenkins. The director of Wonder Woman and Monster continuing with this mini-obsession for the heroines elusive. Taken from a true story, that of a young woman named Fauna Hodel , I Am The Night provides an epilogue edifying to the case of the black Dahlia. Obsession of James Ellroy, a movie with Scarlett Johansson, the murder of Elizabeth Short and the identity of his murderer défrayèrent the chronic. This young starlet was found cut in two, tortured, in a wasteland of Los Angeles in 1947. The Figaro, Patty Jenkins explains how the fate of incredible Fauna Hodel was upset.

The encounter with Fauna Hodel

“It was a decade ago. I had just given birth. My neighbor said to me: “it is necessary to fraiment you to talk to my friend and it tell you its story’,” recalls Patty Jenkins. “Fauna explained to us that she had grown up convinced that to be born of a white mother and a black father. She had been raised by an adoptive mother african-american poor in the Nevada of the Sixties. In looking for her biological parents, she discovered that she was finally white and the probable proceeds of an incest between his mother and his grand-father, George Hodel. And that this doctor and art collector was probably involved in the case of the black Dahlia“. What strikes Patty Jenkins is the calm of Fauna Hodel, its serenity and its simplicity in referring to his ancestry. The woman, unfortunately, passed away in 2017 before seeing I Am The Night do it, let Patty Jenkins flipping through a book on the surrealists. The filmmaker was struck by the resemblance of some of the tables that show the disarticulated bodies and the crime scene of Elizabeth Short. “His body was arranged as a work of Marcel Duchamp”remembers the director, who asks: “Is-what were the motive of the crime, the desire by an artist frustrated to get noticed?“.

A reflection on the identity

“At the end of my first interview with Fauna, I asked her if she thought that it was the result of incest and she replied in the affirmative, one path light“says Patty Jenkins, “Fauna didn’t want this to define it, it was solar, optimistic. It was this that I had to tell, how someone who was thought weak has become strong by not bending not bow to the diktats and biases of the society. Fauna has refused to conform to the image that he returned it“. For the filmmaker, this quest for identity animates the reporter Jay Singletary, played by Chris Pine, and the ivy George Hodel, in search of artistic recognition elusive, for which he comes to kill. “Fauna, Jay and George are in search of another so that the labels they had pasted“says the filmmaker whose entire filmography revolves around “the characters are complex and ambivalent“.

The creation of the character of Jay Singletary

Chris Pine. Clay Enos

Patty Jenkins was given the scenario ofI Am The Night her husband Sam Sheridan. It is he who has created this fictional character, double of the Fauna and an amalgam of very many journalists have investigated, to have been fascinated by the case of the black Dahlia. “Some have tried to dig on George Hodel, but have been hindered by the Los Angeles police department that was corrupt“notes Patty Jenkins. “As the Fauna and George, Jay tries to escape in his image. Tormented by what he did in Korea during the war, Jay tries to find redemption, to redeem a conscience. Sam in his research, was struck by the number of soldiers returning from the war scarred by the terrible acts they have committed. But in this unleashing of violence, they also find an outlet and have taken a liking to this violence. Their guilt is mixed with contradictions.Crossing the road from Fauna, Jay will be able to choose between behaving honorably or be guided by the lure of the scoop and the glory in the contempt of his conscience“.

Find the right atmosphere

The silhouette Little red riding Hood of Fauna Hodel Clay Enos

The filmmaker, who has directed the first two episodes (on six) , has been grafted to the codes of film noir codes of the fairy-tale. If the red coat of the Fauna in which it crosses the country to reach Los Angeles, you remember the little red riding hood , this is not a coincidence. Patty Jenkins wanted a palette of bright colors consistent with that of the Sixties. Multiplying the winks to Stanley Kubrick, especially in the scenes showing the intimacy and opulence of Hodel, Jenkins wanted a narrative that is dark and haunting. “The story is so dark that there is no need to rush“, she says.

Working with Chris Pine

Revealed by the franchise Star Trekthe comedian has added a new blockbuster to his filmography by playing the side of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. During the filming of the superhero movie, Patty Jenkins has related to Chris Pine for the fate of Fauna Hodel and her desire to make a mini-series. The interpreter of James Kirk is quickly shown also determined that Patty Jenkins to see I Am The Night result. Find the actress for camping Fauna Hodel has been more difficult. “We have seen a lot of world and India Eisley (The secret life of the american teenager) is arrival. She did absolutely not correspond to what I was looking for“recalls Patty Jenkins, “Light and darkness lived side by side so well in it. At every moment, I wonder what was going on in his mind“.

Being a creative in Hollywood

Patty Jenkins, India Eisley, and Sam Sheridan. Rich Polk/AFP

“Many officials of the studio want to work with women and talent from the diversity but there are more reluctant to let us tell our stories. Right after the success of Monster and the Oscar for best actress awarded to Charlize Theron, I received a lot of proposals but they wouldn’t let me make my films, which, I believe, would not happen to a film director“, leading Patty Jenkins, who turned to the realization of the series (The Killing, Entourage). For a decade, the filmmaker has made the rounds of the channels to offer them I Am The Nightbut “the mini-series was not as popular as it is now. I was told to make a film about the black Dahlia or a soap opera police officer. This does not interest me“. The director notes that attitudes are changing: “a thousand and one ways in which we tell the stories reflect, finally, all our differences”. Despite the crisis of Covid-19, Patty Jenkins, whose Wonder Woman 1984 is expected for the month of August, do not believe in the disappearance of cu cinema. “The man is an animal sociable. People will want to go to the cinema because they like to go out and find out. But this crisis is going to undermine a lot of professionals. There will be damage and those that will, without doubt, the best are the small projects, because the big budgets are going to be scary“. The filmmaker is currently working on the project for a comedy series for Netflix.