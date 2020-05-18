The face of Lady Gaga sharing tips to get glowing skin at home

It is no secret to anyone that the daily routine of each is a little different these days, but did you know that each small change can affect your skin?
According to a facialiste of celebrities Ada Ooi of 001 London Skincare, whose clientele A-list includes Lady Gaga, Rooney Mara and Ellie Gouldingchanges in lifestyle like an increase in stress, a change in your diet and screen time extended can all irritate your skin and lead to problems like dullness, breakouts and dryness.
“Unfortunately, we are not designed to love naturally changes,” explains Ooi at E! New exclusively. “During this period of quarantine, our brain undergoes a change extended and a mode of constant adaptation, which makes us stressed psychologically or physically.”
“These reactions of the brain directly affect what happens on our skin. The increase in adrenaline makes us feel, and to perspire more and we lose more water very rapidly, which can lead to dry skin”, she continued. “And when the body produces too much cortisol, the skin secretes excess sebum. Cortisol also increases the rate of sugar in the bloodstream, triggering inflammation of the skin.”
Need a little restart of the care? Here are the tips of Ooi to restore the natural glow of your skin at home:
Follow a routine care nourishing:
In regards to maintaining a glowing complexion, Ooi said that to follow a healthy routine for the skin is the way to go. This should consist of a cleaner, toner, treatment serum and Moisturizing cream, as well as an exfoliating treatment weekly to remove the dead cells of the skin. To find a routine that works for your skin, she suggests: “Check in the mirror to be the main concern on which you want to focus and build your product to meet it.”
Always finish with a massage:
After the cleaning, treatment and hydration, Ooi recommends massaging the product into your skin with your hands or a tool facial as this will help to revitalize the appearance of your skin by stimulating blood circulation and eliminating toxins. Give your face a massage is also a great way to relieve tension in certain areas, which, according to Ooi, is a remedy of self care and welcome for those who feel anxious in the wake of the pandemic.
“A good exercise in sculpting should involve massage movements precise and repetitive on muscles tensed where we could tighten up more and more these days when we feel more disturbed, or even crushed when you sleep”, she notes. “Another area which can be always tense can be through and between our eyebrows where we fronçons eyebrows unconsciously. The massage will help the tight muscle to release the accumulated acid, to untie muscle knots and release fluids slow around the affected areas, which can create pockets or excess weight on the skin leading to wrinkles such as the naso-labial fold (smile lines). “If you are interested in learning massage techniques, facial Ooi, you can follow the tutorials on Youtube.
Mix all of the old skincare products:
Separate care products obsolete may also help reduce the irritation of the skin. “Empty your wardrobe carefully. Throw out expired items, or items that you have not used for a long time,” says Ooi, noting that any change in the texture and the fragrance of a product may also serve as an indicator that it has exceeded its peak.
Eliminate sugar from your diet:
“Other factors that can trigger skin irritation and can be the change of regime,” says Ooi. “An excess of sugar in the blood can cause glycation, that is to say, when the level of sugar in the blood increases beyond what our insulin can manage. Glycation affects our chains protein such as collagen and elastin in our skin. They can become more weak and impaired, leading to dull complexion, loss of elasticity and the longer-term effect on wrinkles. “
Change your posture:
“I have several clients who tell me that their folds and wrinkles in the neck become more profound,” recalls Ooi. “It was even mentioned that the texture of the skin became rough with small white heads and spots the long lines. This may be the result of a decrease in the neck during a prolonged period of time. As for the rash that her patient knew, Ooi said that the sebum and the sweat was “choked” inside the “usual rows”, and leading to imperfections.
Treat yourself to a facial at home:
There are many ways to give your skin the day spa, which he lacked at home. For Ooi, one of the most effective ways to achieve this “glow of the post workout-gym from the inside out” on the skin is the cyrothérapie, which is to calm the skin to cold.
“Cryotherapy is something that I find interesting; it works by shocking almost to the skin with a temperature below zero, driving the blood to rush to the skin to compensate for the cold, and in return, oxygenating the cells,” she said, adding that it targets the inflammation and strengthens the skin barrier. Check out 001 London Skincare’s All facial Cyro-Flash to recreate the preferred method of Ooi to the house.