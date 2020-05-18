The face of Lady Gaga sharing tips to get glowing skin at home

It is no secret to anyone that the daily routine of each is a little different these days, but did you know that each small change can affect your skin?

According to a facialiste of celebrities Ada Ooi of 001 London Skincare, whose clientele A-list includes Lady Gaga, Rooney Mara and Ellie Gouldingchanges in lifestyle like an increase in stress, a change in your diet and screen time extended can all irritate your skin and lead to problems like dullness, breakouts and dryness.

“Unfortunately, we are not designed to love naturally changes,” explains Ooi at E! New exclusively. “During this period of quarantine, our brain undergoes a change extended and a mode of constant adaptation, which makes us stressed psychologically or physically.”

“These reactions of the brain directly affect what happens on our skin. The increase in adrenaline makes us feel, and to perspire more and we lose more water very rapidly, which can lead to dry skin”, she continued. “And when the body produces too much cortisol, the skin secretes excess sebum. Cortisol also increases the rate of sugar in the bloodstream, triggering inflammation of the skin.”

Need a little restart of the care? Here are the tips of Ooi to restore the natural glow of your skin at home: