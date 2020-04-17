The Face of the epidemic of cancellations, a duty of collective solidarity

Take the map of France festivals and make a cross on it. Since the statements of Emmanuel Macron, the timer cancellation races : Avignon, the la Rochelle Francofolies festival, the Eurockéennes de Belfort, Les Nuits de Fourvière in Lyon, the Main Square in Arras, and before them, Solidays at the Longchamp racecourse, the Hellfest in Clisson, or the Spring comedians in Montpellier. All these great appointments will not take place.

To a summer without festivals?

Major Festivals and events that bring together a large audience may not be held ” until at least mid-July,” announced the president. The Old Plows that are to be conducted from July 16 to 19, in Britain, it is hard to imagine how the gathering could hold ; retrieving hordes of festival-goers frustrated, in a context of health of which no one can argue that it will be secure. My friend Hervé Gardette had already taken his ticket to go see Celine Dion, but it will certainly give…

The Cannes film festival, including a report at the end of June had been planned is not yet cancelled, and the assumption of a new shift schedule is still holding, but for how long ?

Then there is an immense sadness, Olivier Py, the director of the Avignon festival says it is ” collapsed “, others are ” sick “. The very existence of certain festivals is purely and simply called in question as the losses are heavy. Ahead of the presidential address, it is “under shock” that Luke Barruet the president of Solidarité Sida, had conveyed the cancellation of the festival Solidays, an estimated three million euros, the shortfall for the association.

After this time the emotion, remains to be given to the reason that this worldwide battle against the sars coronavirus. Lady Gaga was gone from his tweet to the president Macron before he takes the floor, asking him to “support the international fight against the Covid 19″ and reminding us that as citizens of the world ” we were all in the same boat “.

It is precisely in the name of this community in the fight, that solidarity must be put in place to deal with disaster cultural. Here is my theory.

The combat class goes hand in hand with a collective solidarity in the face of disaster cultural

Of course, there are the State, and in France the ministry of Culture which could unlock more funds to compensate for this ” year in white “. On the side of local authorities, the subsidies allocated to the events which had to be cancelled can also be maintained in such cases of force majeure. Public side, a gesture of civic solidarity could be not to request a refund of his place. Finally, some artists find themselves in financial ability to waive the payment of their stamp. But these are not the only levers.

A solidarity of the private must also be engaged. For example : the conflict between the Hellfest and his insurance company, which, despite the contribution staggering, refused to indemnify the festival of metal. This shows that there is a shift of discourse. If everyone is collectively engaged in the fight against the epidemic, how solidarity could stop at two lines of contracts ? As to the patrons and sponsors, proud to show their support for the cultural vitality, they can only show solidarity of that culture by maintaining their funding. Or even, this would be a nice gesture, in the increasing.

The culture will have been a saving power of this crisis, we cannot abandon it to his.

by Mathilde Serrell