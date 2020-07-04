The fair of Saint-Amand-Montrond cancelled in the year 2020

The fair of Saint-Amand-Montrond, called ” 3 days “, disappears purely and simply of the calendar in the year 2020.

This Friday, in social networks, Alain Zyla, managing director of the company Monev, the organizer of the essential event for the year 2015, has announced the (bad) news : “The epidemic of the Covid-19 raises very serious doubts about the possibility of the organization of the fair of Saint-Amand-Montrond, from 28 to 30 August in optimal conditions. This complicated situation leads us to definitively cancel the edition 2020 of our event. “

The fair of Saint-Amand-Montrond, cancelled in may, should be postponed, from 28 to 30 August

With this cancellation, the plan B is, therefore, fallen into the water. Because the appointment of saint-amandois, which each year attracts thousands of people over three days, was already scheduled to be held from may 8 to 10 in the halle Samexpo. But, because of the health crisis and containment, it had been obviously impossible to maintain at that time. Eager not to draw a cross in your case, Alain Zyla and his staff had imagined a report at the end of the month of August. While remaining cautious. “We’re going to wait until early July to make a decision is quite final,” was entrusted with the responsible of April : “In any case, which of course, is that we do not have the fair of all the costs, if there is a mistrust of consumers with respect to big meetings. We must not take to the professionals of the spectacle, which does not allow them to record the economic results. “

“A classic is even more surprising is that” in the year 2021

Finally, the coronavirus has been due to one of the most important events of the year in the capital of Boischaut, already deprived of its popular fair of the wines of France and gastronomy (14, 15 and 16 march), the map of celebrations for the same reasons.

“This is only a postponement “, put into perspective, however, Alain Zyla, promising “a classic is even more striking, 22 to 24 may 2021”, official dates of the next exhibition at the fair of Saint-Amand-Montrond.

William White