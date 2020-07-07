The fairy tale of a Dior Couture for the Terrible Times – JAPANFM

Paris, France – The artistic movement surrealist, evolved in the aftermath of the last great pandemic, in the 1920s. In his career pre-mode as gallery owner, Christian Dior has made of the promotion of some of the main figures of the movement, artists such as Max Ernst and André Breton. So here we are, a hundred years later, and Maria Grazia Chiuri, the last pretender to the throne of the christians, said that his answer to our nightmare current viral was immersed in the reverie, surreal. “You can dream with the construction of a different world,” he said in a preview of Zoom. “Sometimes, you might get the impression that it is impossible to make this dream a reality. But the surrealists have always believed that dreams were possible. “

It came in the form of a film of Matteo Garrone, the filmmaker responsible for “Gomorrah” and “Dogman”, the kinematics of the references of a pessimist, destructive of the souls. They could not be more far from the fantasies of haute couture. It is not surprising that Garrone had been surprised when Chiuri has asked him to produce an alternative lock to make the shows that have shaped the fashion shows of Dior. He said that he knew absolutely nothing of the mode. But she remained firm: it was your first and only option. She had to be very convincing, because he said yes.

This was, perhaps, not a choice so strange. The filmography Garrone also includes the ” Tale of Tales “, a dark fantasy and extravagant with Salma Hayek at the peak of her fiercely real. And Chiuri insisted even in their films the dark – trying to get out “Dogman” in your head after seeing that turn a terrible story into a fairy tale. “All the time, there is poetry. And this is what I asked him to do it now. ”

It is true that “The Myth of Dior” poetic: the nymphs and naiads, Venus, and Narcissus, flora and fauna… .in a preview of Zoom (there are others these days?), Chiuri said that she and Garrone were completely agreed in their core mythic : the Metamorphosis of the classics of Ovid, Pentamérone of the Seventeenth century, Giambattista Basile, to Rome itself, the legends that the blur of its ancient ruins. A warning, of course. Dior is not a fashion house deeply French? “The references were a lot of French, but we translated in my language,” said Chiuri. “And our way of working was so Italian.” By this, she meant a lot less formal. The team Garrone was small. He even worked from his home in Rome during the lockout. “And when you work at home, you forget that they are also part of a great and large company.”

In his time at the house of Dior, Chiuri has mastered the art of the tributes in their own way, giving a touch of feminist in a house that has always been dominated by designers for men. Here, she looked at surrealism through the lens of women, whose work has helped to shape the movement. The lover of Max Ernst, Leonora Carrington and his wife Dorothea Tanning had influenced its beautiful color palette. The images of women in the water by the wife of André Breton, Jacqueline Lamba, were inspired by the fluidity of the aqueous solution of dresses that Garrone has, literally, literally described in the mermaid that swam through his film. “The film was mixed, and reflected all these elements in our own way,” explained Chiuri. “This was not literal, it was the atmosphere. “

There was an atmosphere more in the scenes from the workshops of Dior, where the famous small hands were versions of sewing dolls of the 37 looks that make up the collection of Chiuri. Instead of the extravagance that is common in the press and the customers, these thumbnails are bombarding the world in a safe, accompanied by paintings for women who have not been able to go to Paris during the quarantine can be adapted to the outfits that they like. The city has done it once before, just after the Second world War, when the trunks full of costumes-reduction houses of French couture, a Theater of Fashion, they have existed in the world. In the film Garrone, the trunk is a small version of the headquarters of Dior on the avenue Montaigne.

This is a concept that is inherently surreal. In the interior of the trunk versions are impeccably made up of a whole collection of the dresses including the fabric and the construction and the embroidery and everything that is – we regularly secure, the summit of the realization of the modality. We find the clarity is dazzling the jacket of the bar silk wool fashion at the seams almost invisible, her skirt matching pleated short duration. There is a silk dress with lace instarsia-ed, and the dresses of the folds of Delphi. And there is the technical challenge to reduce to the thumbnail and to finish their interior as, precisely, as if they were of natural size. (Chiuri, I was assured that the whole process took much more time than usual.) Size the size of a human being is another level in the realization of the seam.

And now for the package: “This terrible time in that I was probably helped to be more radical,” said Chiuri, as she wondered in her imprisonment of three months in Rome, with only his daughter Rachele for the company and a constant bombardment of new and horrible in the Northern part of Italy. This kind of statement can you prepare for something fast, and only God knows the news is all that fashion has on his side. And yet, the film that Chiuri has performed with Matteo Garrone – the way in which she decided to present her new collection in a world endangered by Covid – do not reflect much of the world that had formed in the turmoil of the past six months.

Their creations can be poetic, but in no way radical, nor the manner in which it has chosen to present, which was surprising, considering the involvement of the Garrone. Radical poetry – now it is a concept in a timely manner. Here, the poetry was less than that of the surrealists provocative as the pre-raphaelites, dreamy and distant, pale, bloodless, forever white. It was very disappointing, because the scenario that is mythical designed by Chiuri and Garrone could have been so powerful if he was really involved with the nature in a wealth perverse extraordinary, multi-faceted and perverse. But no one has ever said that fairy tales should have a happy ending.

The images in this review courtesy of Dior, there are the entire collection of Dior Haute Couture Fall 2020/2021.

