The (fake) beauty routine of Millie Bobby Brown leaves the canvas puzzled

The young actress Stanger Things launched its own brand of cosmetics.

A tutorial beauty, cash splash. In the month of August, Millie Bobby Brown, a 15-year-old, has proudly launched Florence by Mills, its brand of cosmetics vegan. Since his many fans were eager to discover her beauty routine. And this September 10, the actress Stranger Things is finally paid to the game as any influenceuse who respects himself. Without convincing the twittosphère provided.

In a short video posted on the official YouTube channel of the brand, the adolescent asparagus the skin of a mist of refreshing before you apply the one of its cleaners to the face. The tutorial is cut briefly, and the young actress reappears in his room… still in full makeup.

According to the site Mashable, the comments have been quick to fuser the social networks. ” The marks think they really think we are blind ? “posted a user indignant on Reddit. ” Always fascinated by these videos ‘routine care’, where the chicks remain masked even with a make-up remover “, was surprised Perrine Signoret, journalist at Numerama.

It is true that we only see the cream in question at any time, and that his eye-liner is still clearly visible… As often, Twitter is given to heart joy.

” The beauty routine of Millie Bobby Brown… “

” The video where Millie Bobby Brown imitates her beauty routine is sociopathique. “

As the recalls (yet) Mashablethis is not the first that influenceuses are pinned to fake videos like this. Among these, we include Kylie Jenner, the dummy canadian Shay Mitchell and the make-up artist australian Chloe Morello. See more.