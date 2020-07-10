The fake paintings to prince Charles, the fraud of the century

For more than a year, Stunt lives entrenched in a great mansion in Belgravia, a district of london are the most popular. Many of their bank accounts blocked or empty ; your luxury cars, hidden, or seizure (convulsions). His vast art collection, which at one time was your entry ticket to the royal palaces, were reduced to lists of inventory by part of potential lenders. According to the person that asks the question, he is a billionaire, is completely in ruins ; the former a devout husband of one of the richest women in the world, is a former abuse, which has threatened to kill her and tried to his father-in-law “bitch” during a hearing of a divorce ; or one of the art collectors, the most extraordinary on the planet, a man in the bay, the sponsor of fake paintings he has tried to pass on as true, in order to bail out. Behind the iron grating, the door opens. Before me stands the last of the many officials that surrounded him in the past. He accompanied Me to the room where I await the arrival of the owner of the house, is supposed to be busy on the phone for an important call. Three-quarters of an hour later, Stunt landed, the skin and bones, slick dresses back, of smoking tobacco cigarettes. Despite the scandal, which has not granted any interviews since 2018. He greets Me with enthusiasm, a couple of compliments, apologies and a hug manly. I was not really on the phone to me, ” he admits. He was just trying to save time.

“I have to do to man never, never stops there to repeat. It begins with opposing a rejection of the clear and net : none of the tables on loan exposure to Dumfries House is a fake. “This is a pure smear campaign, he insisted. I’m going to tell you exactly what happened. “He launches into a long diatribe, as did the day and night in Instagramthrough the messages furious. It is, he says, is the victim of a cowardly conspiracies. “They have fucked up my life ! “They “, is her ex-father-in-law, Bernie Ecclestone, and Jonathan Harold Esmond Vere Harmsworththe fourth viscount Rothermere, the owner of the Daily Mail. This journal, he continues, had orchestrated “a campaign machiavellian” to destroy it. It is due to enemies as powerful as he was declared bankrupt in the year 2018, that its expenses are limited by justice to 1 150 euros per week, and that your name has been messed up by this stupid affair of the art “. “They made Me lose 34 million euros ! infuriate-t-elle. I can’t work. My accounts are frozen. You have no idea of the nightmare that I live. In my place, a lot of people who have committed suicide. I was not worried or arrested for any crime, ever ! and even less examined. You understand ? A rich man finds himself to live as a poor man, because of what I have done. “I see this sunny lounge with its walls covered with works of art : a landscape of Monet, Dalí, two portraits of andy Warhol, a bull of Velasquez, and others. “To live as a poor guy ? asked-I. – Yes ! All my money is stuck ! I live in a beautiful house, but you’ll find me snob – I had to separate myself from my family and put my car in the garage ! “With the exception of the questions of the Daily Mail deposited on the outside of his door, he lives without contact with anyone. His legions of friends, colleagues, and even his family have abandoned you. While I mention to one of his close friends that I could call to enrich my research, it throws me : “there is nothing for me. Was my bitch, a guy that I paid to take the coke with me. I’m not joking. I was like The Wolf of Wall Street. Was not violating the law, but we have fun. Type : “And then fuck sniffons a little bit of coca-cola, and we’re going to roll a couple of dwarves against the wall.” “Soon, I have that excuse and quickly leaves the room to go to the bathroom “, as he several times during our interview, before you come back and start a new rant. “You take cocaine ?” finished I ask. No, he responds. Had, that’s for sure. But to listen to him, your agitation is due to his hyperactivity.

Cocaine calms down, and during our conversation, he is particularly agitated. “You look at me as if I were crazy. Hey, I am one of the most sound mind I know. My IQ is higher than eighteen points ofEinstein. If it seems that I am a fucking crazy conspiracy theorist, it is because they are designed to perfection. “He has lent the paintings to the prince on condition of anonymity, said. How the alleged forger, Tony Tetro, would have been able to say that you were at Dumfries House”, unless Bernie Ecclestone or the viscount Rothermere, have said ? “(Rothermere, according to his spokesperson, does not intervene in the editorial choices of the Daily Mail. Ecclestone has declined requests for interviews Vanity Fair.) On the other hand, continuing the Trick, and if some of the tables are fake, he does not see the evil. “I paid because I believe in the foundation of prince Charles. I love the prince of Wales. “Increases the voice. “I made this ready to volunteer, OK ? There are No financial crimes : I gave them free of charge works of art ” Trick is the air moved when he speaks of the prince.

In 2017, when his brother died of a drug overdose, he received a word about Charles to be read at the funeral. This year, while he was in the middle of a divorce, the prince was “so adorable” that he proposed to add his name to the side of the tables. “I said to him : “No, Your Majesty.” “He would never do anything that could cause harm. “I revere the royal family. This makes me very uncomfortable to talk about the prince, because it seems that I am one of those terrible people that flaunt their relationships. “He has called since the scandal broke ? “I don’t want to talk to him ! take it-t-it. You do not have your name in the mouth. All you have to do is to go to this stupid case Tetro ! Let me be clear for the billionth time, because I’m really starting to annoy me, it never happened, fucking bitch, OK ? “It is vitupère a good ten minutes more before apologizing for having to go to the bathroom.