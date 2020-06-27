The falcon and the star of the soldier of winter criticize Marvel for the lack of diversity – JAPANFM

Deguisetoi Deguisement Russian soldier man – Size: M / L This costume of a Russian soldier is to the man. Includes hat, jacket, belt and pants with leggings (shoes not included). Welcome to the red army comrade ! Put on your uniform, to resist the cold of the Russian winter ! To do this we’re going to start with the pants 43,99 €

Marvel Captain America, the soldier winter Combo Blu-Ray 3D Edition Steelbook Special Fnac – Blu-ray Anthony Russo, with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders Sebastian Stan Dominic Cooper, Hayley Atwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Redford, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo Stan Lee – film – Including versions 2D / 3D – Parution : 20/08/2014 99,99 €

VegaooParty Costume deluxe Captain Marvel woman – Large Size This costume for women is a official license from Marvel. It consists of a combination and a belt. The combination shows the costume worn by the heroine Captain Marvel, which is blue in color with red details on the shoulders, sleeves and shoes. A gold star is 69,99 €

In the last few weeks, with the movement BLM havoc on the world, the film industry is subject to criticism as strong as ever, by the lack of diversity in front of and behind the scenes. The falcon and the winter soldier The star Anthony Mackie is the latest actor to come forward to talk about the topic and in a new interview, he does not retain his disappointment with Marvel about their experiences with equipment in the majority of white people through their projects.

In the framework of the series of interviews with the Actors in the actors of the Variety, Mackie spoke with SnowpiercerIs Daveed Diggs. In the cat, Mackie, has explained how he was “bothered” by each film MCU, in which he has worked, with an obvious lack of people of color working behind the camera.

“When” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ” comes out, I am the leader. When ‘Snowpiercer’ is, is in the lead. We have the power and ability to do these questions,” said Mackie. “What really bothered me, having done seven films from Marvel, where every producer, every director, every specialist, every costume, every sound, every person has been white.”

In particular, Black panther it was really a production directed by the creators of black, director Ryan Coogler and the cast on the outside. However, this does not impress much Mackie, because he believed that the use of Blacks in the film that focuses on the characters black is “more racist” than to not hire at all.

“But when you do” Black Panther “, a film-noir, a producer of black, it has a creator of black suits, you have a choreographer, stunt black,” he said. “And I say to myself, it is more racist than any other thing. Because if you can’t hire Black people for black cinema, you say that they are not good enough when you have a cast mainly of white color? ”

Mackie concludes that, in an ideal world, the thing to do would be to “hire the best person for the job. Even if that means that we will get the two best women, we will find the two best men. ”

Marvel Studios has released a statement of solidarity with the movement Black Lives Matter at the end of last month. The message was well received and appreciated, but many have the hope that these words will be followed by a decisive action in their future movies and television programs.

The falcon and the winter soldier has seen production suspended because of the pandemic, but we think that it could restart soon. However, it is likely that it will be affected by a delay of any kind. Until now, however, Disney has refused to say if he in fact D + 2020 or not.