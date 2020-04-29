The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : Chris Evans back in the old Steve Rogers in the upcoming series Marvel ?

Has you a chance to meet Chris Evans at the old Steve Rogers in the series Disney+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ? The person concerned replies !

Avengers : Endgame has been the opportunity to say farewell to Iron Man and Black Widow who have sacrificed themselves to save the universe, but also to Captain America who has decided to leave to live his life in the past with Peggy Carter, his love of always. It is also found in the present at the end of the film, at a very advanced age, giving his shield to Sam Wilson. Thus, the difference of the other two characters mentioned above, good old (very old) Steve is still alive and well. Withered but living.

Even if it seems not to be for very long, it may be quite possible to find it soon on the small screen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldierthe future series Marvel Disney+ dedicated to the duo of former acolytes of the Captain. Recently interviewed by Entertainment Tonight in the framework of the promotion of At loggerheadsChris Evans has given his answer :

“Probably not. There are a million reasons that the contract with Marvel would have been wrong, and it was difficult to keep the cape, it would be a shame to return to them, unless there is something unique that absolutely must be revealed. For the moment this would be rather : ‘Let’s be happy with the way it ended.'”

Chris Evans is not yet ready to return within the MCU, if it does happen one day. It will for the moment be content with his voice in What if…? the future the animated series of Disney+ scheduled for 2021, which will deal with the reality that alternatives of the Marvel universe. You should also find the voice of Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

As a reminder, the mini-series The Falcon & Winter Soldier for which shooting is currently in progress, will be comprised of six episodes that will be conducted by Kari Skogland (The Handmaid”s Tale, NOS4A2). Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are to resume their roles as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/the Soldier of The Winter, two characters introduced in the film in 2014 for the first in Captain America : The Soldier Winter and in 2011 for the second in Captain America : First Avenger. Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) will also be of the party.

The Falcon & Winter Soldier will be available in the fall of 2020 on Disney+.