The Fall of Jonathan Glazer available on VoD

Jonathan Glazer, director of films and commercials critically acclaimed, was initially known for his innovative work in “Street Spirit” by Radiohead, and the video “Virtual Insanity” of Jamiroquai, rewarded by numerous awards to the tv. Your advertising revolutionary, “Surf”, issued by the Guinness book of records in 1999, has won two D&AD Black Pencils, and a gold medal at Cannes, and is always in the head of many lists as one of the best ads of all time.

In the year 2000, Jonathan directed “Sexy Beast,” which has been nominated in the category Best british Film BAFTA. It was followed four years later by “Birth”, with Nicole Kidman and Lauren Bacall. His film “Under The Skin”, with Scarlett Johansson, released in 2014 – this is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Michel Faber, 2000. “Under The Skin” received two nominations at the BAFTAS, and was hailed by critics as a “point of reference in the field of cinema”. It has recently been ranked fourth in the list of the 100 best films of the twenty-first century of the Guardians.