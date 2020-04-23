The family Lainez gives ‘laughter’ the words of the Louse Herrera

In an interview during the week, the technician american Miguel Herrera returned to criticize to the family of Diego Lainez -specifically the dad Mauro Lainez– for having taken it, from his perspective, the hasty decision of going to the football Europe when it was not yet time in January 2019.

According to the Louse, sped up their process by the family pressure and this is being reflected in the present with the few minutes he has had on the youth in the Old Continent since his departure.

These words are already causing laughter in the environment of the mexican player, who dismissed simply any negative comments and focus only to earn the trust of the current coach Ruby.

Lainez has had little activity and continuity with those of Seville under the command of the own Ruby and previous strategist Quique Setienin addition recently also had to overcome a problem of appendicitis; however, you do not lose the courage to stand out and from the beginning knew that it would not be easy to make a name for himself in the Old Continent. The only thing that remains is to work and to dispose of the criticism.

Some coaches such as Javier Aguirre and Paco Jémez would you be willing to open the doors on their teams in the Spanish football, but the policy of the Betis you will always have the last word.

By now, all the players mexicans participating in Europe have experienced days of concern about the situation of alarm that prevails due to the pandemic COVID-19. The Lainez have been followed to the letter of the health recommendations in Seville and to his good fortune, until now they have not had symptoms and no surprises.

