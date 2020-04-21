The family of Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated her birthday with a parade of cars

Today it is all Kourtney Kardashian!

the The incredible Family KardashianThe star of ” might not celebrate his 41st birthday with a lavish party or a family trip, but it is still covered with love.

In the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus, the family and friends of Kourtney show up to make his birthday a special anniversary.

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe kardashian went on Instagram to share the parade of cars as his family and friends had planned for Kourtney.

“A birthday of quarantine,” wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of a dozen cars aligned in front of the house from Kourtney in the process of honk and wish him a happy birthday. Of course, they also had right music for the occasion Rihanna“Birthday cake” and Blackpink“Birthdaya B-tch,” sounded out of the speakers.

“Car parade for the birthday of @kourtneykardash,” wrote Khloe on Instagram Stories, sharing more videos of the birthday celebrations. “It was incredible, everyone loves to celebrate (you).”