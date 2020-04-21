The family of Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated her birthday with a parade of cars

Today it is all Kourtney Kardashian!
the The incredible Family KardashianThe star of ” might not celebrate his 41st birthday with a lavish party or a family trip, but it is still covered with love.
In the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus, the family and friends of Kourtney show up to make his birthday a special anniversary.
Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe kardashian went on Instagram to share the parade of cars as his family and friends had planned for Kourtney.
“A birthday of quarantine,” wrote Kendall on Instagram, alongside a series of videos of a dozen cars aligned in front of the house from Kourtney in the process of honk and wish him a happy birthday. Of course, they also had right music for the occasion Rihanna“Birthday cake” and Blackpink“Birthdaya B-tch,” sounded out of the speakers.
“Car parade for the birthday of @kourtneykardash,” wrote Khloe on Instagram Stories, sharing more videos of the birthday celebrations. “It was incredible, everyone loves to celebrate (you).”
Earlier this morning, his friends and his family have also shown to Kourtney a little bit of love on the social networks.
“Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash !!! In any life I would have found a way to have you in my life forever!” Khloe wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo series of Kourtney. “I can’t imagine my life without you, and I would never want to imagine it.”
Khloe has continued its long legend“You and me have a link to rare’s incredible that, whatever happens, can never be broken. (Yeah! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the few that I can count the most in my life. I know that so many people live without their sibling as their best friend. This one thought me heart breaks. Thank god, I had the chance to have the brothers and sisters of the most incredible that I could ever dream of. “
On Instagram Stories, Khloe has also shared a series of videos, childhood photographs and selfies with her sister.
“Today and every day, I pray that your soul will be covered with love and from your heart, I pray that you will be happy! You don’t deserve that magical things! In all the lives before, and in all the lives after that, I will love you! For birthdays as happy as my sister !! Jane, I love you! ” she concluded her birthday.
The matriarch Kardashian-Jenner also wished a happy birthday to his eldest daughter, writing: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter, Kourtney !!!! I love your incredible joie de vivre and the way you love your children and to all of us around you .. Thanks to we have learned to slow down and smell the roses .. You are a daughter, a sister, a friend and a mom incredible and I am so blessed and grateful that God chose me to be your mom. I love you so much my beautiful daughter … mom. “
Kim Kardashian also took on Instagram to wish his sister a happy birthday.
“Happy birthday @kourtneykardash I had to find good backtrack for you to celebrate today! I remember very well these times,” wrote Kim, alongside a series of photos of return of the two. “I love your strong will to do what makes your soul happy, the love that you have for your children, and to be the best big sister. I could not be more thankful for our memories together.”
She added: “You punch, I love you so much and I can’t wait for everything to be finished so that we can celebrate together.”